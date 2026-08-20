Indiana Pacers Selects DAZN As Exclusive Streaming Partner

INDIANAPOLIS—Pacers Sports & Entertainment has named DAZN its exclusive streaming, bringing fans live games and team content with 22 regular season games and four preseason games available free on the DAZN app.

Through the new team-branded streaming service launching in early September on DAZN, fans throughout the Pacers' home television territory, including Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, will be able to watch every Pacers game live and on demand.

Fans will have multiple ways to watch all 82 Pacers regular-season games this season. Of the 22 games available for free on the DAZN app, 15 are also expected to air on a local over-the-air broadcast station partner. Eleven games will be nationally televised through NBA broadcast partners, while all locally available games will be available live and on demand through DAZN.

Chris Denari, Quinn Buckner, Jeremiah Johnson and Eddie Gill will continue to call Pacers games throughout the 2026-2027 season.

“This partnership is about making Pacers basketball more accessible than ever before,” said president and CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Mel Raines. “Local sports broadcasting has evolved significantly over the last decade and so has the way people watch games. DAZN is a global leader in sports streaming, and its premium viewing experience gives our fans more flexibility and affordable access to Pacers basketball, while creating more opportunities to connect with the team.”

DAZN subscribers will have access to expanded pregame and postgame coverage, highlights, behind-the-scenes access and original programming throughout the season.

Available in more than 200 markets worldwide, DAZN is a leader in direct-to-consumer sports entertainment, annually delivering more than 140,000 live sports events as well as innovative viewing experiences through partnerships spanning the NBA, NFL, NHL, college football and basketball, soccer, boxing, MMA, F1, MotoGP and other major sports leagues, competitions and properties.

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When the service launches later this summer, fans can download the DAZN app for free and start with a free, 7-day trial before choosing the subscription that works best for them. Fans who sign up by Oct. 15 can purchase an Early Bird Season Pass for just $59.99, saving 50% off the regular $119.99 price and getting every available game for about $1 per game. A monthly pass will be available for $19.99.