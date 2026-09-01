EverPass Media Expands NFL Offering with Netflix Deal

EverPass Media has announced a multi-year distribution agreement with Netflix that will bring Netflix's NFL content to commercial establishments nationwide.

The agreement builds on the existing agreements between EverPass and Netflix, which has delivered NFL Christmas Day games on Netflix over the past two seasons and distributed other Netflix-exclusive live boxing events to bars and restaurants.

Through the expanded agreement, commercial venues will have access to Netflix's full NFL slate.

The 2026 lineup includes the NFL's Week 1 Melbourne game, the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, two Christmas Day matchups, a Week 18 game and NFL Honors, the league’s annual awards show during Super Bowl week.

“Netflix continues to bring some of the NFL’s biggest moments to fans, and we're excited to expand our partnership to make those events available to commercial businesses across the U.S.,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “Digital distribution has fundamentally changed how audiences access content, and EverPass was built to help commercial businesses keep up with that evolution. By providing a simple, authorized way to access premium live events, we help bars, restaurants and other venues deliver the games that matter most to customers. Adding Netflix’s NFL live events to EverPass further strengthens our offering, giving establishments access to even more must-see events that drive engagement and create memorable experiences.”

Through EverPass, commercial businesses will have access to the following NFL games and events on Netflix during the 2026 season:

Week 1 (Melbourne): San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams – Thursday, September 10, 2026

Week 12 (Thanksgiving Eve): Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams – Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Week 16 (Christmas Day): Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears – Friday, December 25, 2026

Week 16 (Christmas Day): Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos – Friday, December 25, 2026

Week 18 (Final Week of the Regular Season): Saturday, January 9, 2027

2027 NFL Honors: TBD Super Bowl week

Under a separate multi-year agreement with EverPass, DirecTV for Business will market, sell and distribute these NFL games and events, along with other premium sports programming available through EverPass, to commercial customers.

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The deal comes in the wake of recent news that EverPass has agreed to be acquired by the sports entertainment platform DAZN.

The acquisition, announced August 26, will bring together EverPass' leading U.S. commercial sports distribution capabilities with DAZN's global scale, premium content portfolio, established international commercial distribution and technology capabilities. The transaction is expected to close following receipt of required regulatory approvals.