Sony, Vitec Partner on IPTV and Digital Signage for Bravia Displays

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics and Vitec today announced a strategic global collaboration targeting corporate environments, entertainment venues, hospitality, healthcare, and public facilities by integrating Sony’s Bravia professional displays with Vitec’s IPTV and digital signage platform. The collaboration delivers an end-to-end IPTV and signage ecosystem that enhances visual experience and eliminates the need for external media players, offering a simpler-to-deploy, native Android-based app for Sony’s displays, the companies said.

By integrating Sony’s Bravia professional displays with Vitec’s Avedia IPTV and digital signage platform, the combination offers a player-less IPTV solution directly to the display’s system-on-a-chip (SoC). The Android-based Bravia professional display’s deployment tools offer smooth deployment of Vitec’s Avedia player software directly onto Sony displays without the need for additional hardware. This all-in-one approach reduces installation complexity, streamlines management, and lowers the total cost of ownership for end users, the companies said.

The combined technology, orchestrated by Vitec’s CMS can support thousands of displays—covering a wide range of screen sizes—while maintaining centralized control. From live IPTV channels to interactive signage and targeted advertising, users can adapt content in real time to maximize engagement and revenue opportunities.

“By combining Sony’s world-class display technology with Vitec’s powerful IPTV and signage platform, we are delivering a game-changing solution across many verticals,” said Rik Willemse, Head of Professional Display Solutions Europe, Sony Europe. “This collaboration allows operators and end users to create dynamic, engaging environments while simplifying installation and reducing operational complexity,” said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions America, Sony Electronics Inc.

This integration provides robust performance even in large-scale deployments with demanding requirements. Centralized content control, redundancy features, and support for the latest security standards ensure that any setup can rely on the system for mission-critical operation with end-to-end content protection.

“This strategic global collaboration between Vitec and Sony marks the beginning of an evolving collaboration focused on delivering innovative, secure, and scalable IPTV and digital signage solutions worldwide. By integrating our technologies and expertise, we are committed to providing customers with seamless, future-ready platforms and workflows that address the diverse needs of modern organizations,” said Eli Garten, Senior Vice President, Global IPTV and Partner Solutions for Vitec.

In addition to IPTV and digital signage solutions, Vitec’s end-to-end offering includes head-end encoding and streaming, IP gateways and video wall systems to manage, distribute and display content across using any network.