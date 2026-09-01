EVS To Showcase New Neuron 4X Processor At IBC 2026

EVS will highlight its new Neuron 4X processor delivering four times the processing capacity of the previous Neuron generation during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Designed to enable broadcasters, production companies and content owners to handle higher stream counts, greater bandwidth and increasingly complex workflows Neuron 4X offers native 400Gb/s connectivity in the same compact Neuron form factor.

It consumes less than twice the power of the previous Neuron without compromising the reliability and operational resilience required for mission-critical live production environments.

“The industry has spent the last decade getting live production onto IP. Now we’re seeing the next challenge: How do you scale those infrastructures as steam counts, UHD requirements and centralized production all grow?” said Oscar Teran, executive vice president of markets and solutions at EVS.

“That’s what we’re addressing with Neuron 4X. We’re giving customers significantly more processing capacity, while reducing their infrastructure footprint, and optimizing their capital and operational costs.”

Neuron 4X expands the current Neuron portfolio rather than replacing it, giving users the flexibility to choose the platform that best matches their specific requirements. Designed for deployments requiring higher UHD stream counts and greater processing density, Neuron 4X complements the existing 100Gb/s platform, which continues to address a broad range of production and infrastructure needs.

“Neuron 4X brings together the deterministic and predictable processing of an FPGA-based platform with the flexibility of software-defined media processing,” said Peter Schut, senior vice president of processing, media infrastructure solutions at EVS.

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“Customers can add new applications and processing capabilities through software, while maintaining the consistency and performance mission-critical live production demands. It’s a platform that scales with their requirements, rather than forcing them to continually redesign their infrastructure.”

The first application running on the platform is Bridge 4x, and ultra-high density IP gateway designed for large UHD workflows. View 4X will follow, delivering four times the channel count for high-density multiviewing.

See EVS in IBC 2026 stand 7.B11.