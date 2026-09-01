IBC2026: New Audio Tools on Tap from Telos Alliance

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance will highlight its latest product line for TV, streaming, and radio at the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.

Visitors to Stand 8.D37 will find two European product debuts as well as major updates and additions across intercom, live production audio, and file-based audio workflow tools.

New this year for Jünger Audio flexAI, is flexAI CastCompanion. Powered by JAIC, the Jünger Audio Intelligent Companion, flexAI autonomously manages live voice sources that may arrive at very different levels, with varying quality and background noise. JAIC analyzes the incoming audio and helps optimize parameters, while Jünger’s deterministic algorithms handle the actual processing, delivering predictable latency and broadcast reliability. CastCompanion combines automixing, AI-assisted de-noising, voice enhancement, and loudness management to create consistent, intelligible mixes without an operator constantly riding levels.

Telos Alliance will show new flexAI support for 12G-SDI and NDI and will demonstrate how flexAI now integrates with the TVU MediaMesh cloud-native live production platform, allowing producers to extend Jünger’s powerful processing ecosystem across hardware, server, IP, partner, and cloud workflows.

The company will also highlight new Infinity MK2 hardware panels for the Telos Infinity IP intercom range. Designed for use in the studio and in the field, the larger buttons feature bright TFT displays, programmable colors, flexible Talk/Listen controls, three shift pages, a Reply to Last Caller function, and four-way “compass” controls.

For sports commentators, Infinity VCP Virtual Commentator Panel now integrates directly with Elgato Stream Deck+, adding compact physical controls to its browser-based commentary environment without requiring a traditional dedicated commentary box. VCP also uses adaptive bitrate control to help maintain contribution audio intelligibility and network reliability.

Also making its debut in Europe is Axia Pulsar, a compact AoIP console, that features an 8-fader Master Module that uses dual operating layers to provide access to 16 inputs; an optional Expansion Module gives physical access to all 16 faders. Axia Pulsar features bright TFT displays, touch-sensitive encoders, spill-proof 100mm motorized faders, programmable controls, Show Profiles, and integrated EBU R128 loudness metering. Powered by the 2RU StudioCore engine, the compact Pulsar integrates directly into all Livewire and AES67 environments. Optional Pulsar Soft browser-based control also makes remote operation possible from a computer, tablet, or smartphone, according to Telos Alliance.

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Minnetoka AudioTools Server v7 will debut at IBC, with new A.I./machine-learning modules that include Language Detection, Dialog Intelligibility, and a powerful new tool, AudioTools Source Separation by AudioShake. This new subscription module can extract dialogue, music, and effects from finished program audio to give broadcasters, studios, streaming providers, and content owners new ways to work with existing material when original multitrack sessions are unavailable or incomplete.

Dialogue can be isolated for dubbing or intelligibility enhancement, music can be replaced for creative or licensing reasons, and clean M&E tracks can be created for alternate-language versions and new distribution opportunities. Because source separation runs inside AudioTools Server, it can also be combined with existing loudness, QC, transcoding, language, and delivery processes to create repeatable, automated workflows at scale.

For radio, the Omnia XII will mark its European debut at the show. Its new processing architecture combines wideband AGC, five bands of intelligent multiband AGC and compressors, six bands of multiband limiting, smart dynamic EQ, refined bass management, and a new “Clemenza” clipper, designed to deliver competitive loudness without the distortion and listener fatigue that can come with aggressive processing.

Along with products featured at IBC, Telos Alliance will showcase its work with industry partners to advance interoperability and more consistent audio workflows.

As part of the IBC Accelerator “Crystal Clear” project, Telos Alliance is collaborating with Nugen Audio, RTW, Steinberg, Fraunhofer IDMT, Channel 4, BBC, ITV, and others on standardized dialogue intelligibility measurement across the industry.

Telos Alliance will take part in Grass Valley's AMPP demo, with Minnetonka Audio ARC loudness processing and UPMAX up/down/cross-mixing interconnected via MXL to enable higher-quality, lower-latency audio processing within AMPP workflows.

Telos Alliance will also participate in Qvest’s Dynamic Media Facility demonstration, a portable, multi-vendor production environment handling live feeds, real-time audio and video processing, Dolby Atmos upmixing, signal monitoring, and multiviewing. Telos Alliance processing will operate alongside tools from other vendors, with MXL providing the common connection between applications. The demo shows how MXL can simplify integration and reduce latency across on-prem and cloud workflows.

Telos Alliance will be in Stand 8.D37.