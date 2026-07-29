DAZN Inks Deal to Become Exclusive DTC Home of YES, MSG Networks

NEW YORK—DAZN, one of the world’s leading sports streaming services, said today that it will be the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of MSG Networks and YES Network starting with the 2026-2027 NBA and NHL seasons.

This now gives DAZN subscribers in the New York City region access to live Yankees, Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Sabres games, as well as 24/7 feeds of regional sports networks MSG, MSG Sportsnet and YES Network, as well as on-demand content including highlights, behind-the-scenes programming and Emmy Award-winning original series.

Pay TV subscribers who receive MSG Networks or the YES Network as part of their content package will receive MSG and YES content, as applicable, via the DAZN platform at no additional cost, the company said.

Subscribers to the Gotham Sports App—the previous home to MSG Network and YES Network streaming—will continue to receive uninterrupted access as YES and MSG prepare to migrate users to DAZN during the 2026-2027 NBA and NHL seasons. Exact timing and other details of the migration will be announced in the coming months, according to DAZN.

Although it's the largest digital sports streaming service in the world, covering about 200 countries, the partnership is DAZN’s biggest move yet to gain a larger foothold in the world's most lucrative sports market, allowing it to stream several marquee U.S. sports leagues to American subscribers for the first time.

Up until now, DAZN’s presence in the U.S. market has focused on combat sports, airing 185-plus fight nights a year as well as soccer leagues and competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League and FIFA+. Outside the U.S., DAZN streams NFL Game Pass, NHL.TV, the NBA and NCAA college football and basketball to international subscribers.

In May, the company said it was specifically targeting local rights to certain NBA franchises, telling Awful Announcing, “let’’ be clear, we want to be in that space.“

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DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said the deal was a "defining moment for us and underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in the United States.”

“The New York sports landscape has a rich heritage of teams and DAZN is honored to partner with both the YES Network and MSG Networks to become their exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home, bringing the Yankees, Knicks, Rangers, Nets, Devils, Islanders, and Sabres to more fans than ever before," he said. "This is what DAZN does best—connecting fans to the sport they love and creating immersive digital experiences that go far beyond the game."