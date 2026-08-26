DAZN Accelerates U.S. Expansion with Acquisition of EverPass Media

NEW YORK—DAZN today announced that it is acquiring EverPass Media, a provider of premium live sports content to commercial venues. The acquisition furthers the sports streamers expansion in the U.S. and marks the expansion of DAZN for Business, a dedicated media platform serving bars, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial venues into the U.S.

Founded in 2023 by 32 Equity and RedBird Capital Partners, EverPass is described as “a purpose-built media and technology platform that partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock access to premium live events and drive business growth. “

The acquisition reflects EverPass' three-year effort to evolve how premium live sports content is distributed to commercial venues. Following completion of the acquisition, EverPass’ technology will serve as the foundation for DAZN’s next generation of commercial venue distribution, and EverPass will formally rebrand to DAZN for Business.

Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass, will continue to lead the business as well as take on a larger role within DAZN. RedBird Capital Partners, 32 Equity and TKO Group Holdings will become minority shareholders in DAZN. Existing EverPass customers will continue to receive service and support as usual, with no interruption to their current service as a result of the acquisition.

DAZN has had an ambitious summer with its U.S. expansion, signing exclusive streaming deals with MSG, and NBA franchises Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers just in the past month. It also signed a deal last fall to be the exclusive provider of live NHL games in to 200 countries outside the U.S., Canada and the Nordics.

EverPass has the exclusive commercial distribution rights for NFL Sunday Ticket, which includes every live out-of-market Sunday regular-season afternoon NFL game. In July 2026, EverPass and DirecTV reached a new agreement to collaborate and provide distribution of NFL Sunday Ticket via satellite and streaming, ensuring the commercial marketplace has access to this content across the United States.

In addition to NFL Sunday Ticket and other NFL content, EverPass provides commercial venues with access to programming from leading sports leagues and competitions, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, MLS, Formula 1, college football and basketball. EverPass also has distribution partnerships with Peacock, Netflix, Paramount and Apple as well as YES Network and Chicago Sports Network.

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EverPass Media gives us a proven commercial distribution platform, deep relationships across U.S. venues, and an attractive portfolio of premium rights that perfectly complements our growing U.S. business. Shay Segev

EverPass has developed an IP-based technology platform purpose-built for multiscreen commercial venues. The platform delivers premium streaming content through one commercial solution and gives venue operators greater flexibility, control and consistency across their screens and locations. Following deal completion, the platform will be the technology and operational foundation for DAZN for Business.

EverPass’ capabilities include centralized management of multiple screens and venues, smart content scheduling, integration with existing audiovisual infrastructure, commercial-grade streaming devices and tools that allow businesses to promote offers, engage customers and measure performance.

The platform is designed to simplify the transition from traditional satellite and cable distribution to streaming, while giving rights holders and content partners a scalable and secure route into the commercial market, the company said.

“This is an important step in DAZN’s journey to become a global home of sport,” said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group. “EverPass Media gives us a proven commercial distribution platform, deep relationships across U.S. venues, and an attractive portfolio of premium rights that perfectly complements our growing U.S. business. DAZN can now serve every type of customer in the U.S.— from individual sports fans using the DAZN app to commercial venues looking to provide the best possible viewing experience for their customers.”