Canon Unveils PTZ Camera Firmware Updates

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon U.S.A. has announced upcoming firmware updates for its Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) lineup that will introduce new advanced functionality and improved performance.

The new array of firmware updates for Canon’s 4K remote PTZ camera systems improves convenience and efficiency across a wide range of shooting needs and applications, including live events, news production, reality television and houses of worship.

All Canon IP-enabled PTZ cameras, including the CR-N700, CR-N500, CR-N400, CR-N350, CR-N300, CR-N100 and CR-X300, as well as the RC-IP1000 controller are receiving updates for performance and feature improvements. Select PTZ cameras are receiving significant new features that include on-board recording and face registration auto tracking for enhanced workflows and maximum creative control.

The firmware update includes internal SD card recording, which will now be available for the CR-N700 and CR-N400 PTZ models. The addition promotes efficiency across a wide range of video production environments. Internal recording supports formats for every production need—from broadcast standard compliant MXF-based XF-AVC to the MP4 format. While recording on an SDXC card, the update will support recording 4K 60p at up to 600 Mbps. Recording can be triggered through the RC-IP1000 controller, the camera’s Web-UI or applications such as the Remote Camera Control Application and Multi-Camera Control Application.

Switching the camera into Media mode puts it into a playback mode that allows for review of recorded videos from the camera’s Web-UI or on the RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller’s screen. Recorded video files can also be uploaded to an FTP server while in media mode, either one-by-one or by uploading all recorded content on the SD card.

Coming to the CR-N700, CR-N400, and CR-N350 PTZ models is a new Face Registration Tracking feature within the paid version of Canon’s auto tracking application. The new Registered Face Tracking system automatically detects, identifies and begins tracking the face with the highest priority. This provides users with added assurance that their most important subject is being tracked. This update also includes increased framing steps to better support ideal visual expression tailored to specific production needs.

Additional auto tracking updates include a new integration between presets and auto tracking that allows for auto tracking settings to be linked to presets and recalled together. By registering auto tracking settings optimized for different shooting scenarios in advance, users can quickly switch to the most appropriate tracking configuration when executing a preset.

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Canon is also expanding the functionality of the RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller, an advanced PTZ controller enabling fast operation of multiple Canon PTZ cameras. Stream Deck support expansion introduces independent camera control, allowing users to execute presets on secondary PTZ cameras without switching control off the currently controlled camera.

Control of auto tracking, auto loop, and trace functionality are also being added as available buttons. Additionally, the firmware update adds support for the Canon EOS C50 cinema camera, empowering broadcasters and live sports to broaden what’s possible with their remote camera systems.

The firmware updates for Canon’s PTZ cameras are currently scheduled to be available by October.