Streaming Platform FIFA+ Launches on DAZN

FIFA+ will launch exclusively on DAZN, bringing the FAST channel to hundreds of millions of soccer fans, soccer’s global governing body and the streaming service said.

FIFA+ on DAZN will feature some 8,500 live matches per year from around 100 FIFA member associations, alongside original programming and archive content.

“The integration of FIFA+ into DAZN represents a key milestone in our ambition to make football truly global and accessible,” Mattias Grafström, FIFA secretary general, said. “Following the successful collaboration at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, we are now taking the next steps in building the Global Home of Football, bringing together competitions, content and storytelling on a single platform while creating new opportunities for our FIFA Member Associations to grow their audiences worldwide.”

The move creates a single global destination for thousands of FIFA-related live events, archival content and original programming. This new service brings FIFA’s extensive portfolio of global soccer content together with DAZN’s portfolio of soccer rights from the top leagues and competitions around the world.

In addition to around 8,500 live events in selected territories annually, the offering includes content from FIFA member associations, extensive data and select archive content from past FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with fans able to watch full match replays, highlights, goals, collections, plus curated content that uses unseen angles and historic footage.

In addition, the 2026 offering includes the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in certain territories.