NFL Wild Card Games Score With Viewers
Fox led the weekend with 41 million viewers for the Eagles-49ers matchup; the Packers-Bears game on Prime Video was the most streamed NFL game ever
The NFL Wild Card Playoff Games scored hefty viewing numbers for all five games, with Fox leading the weekend with 41 million viewers for the Eagles-49ers matchup and Prime Video setting an all time streaming record for NFL viewing.
Fox also reported 28 million viewers for its coverage of the Chargers-Texans game, which peaked at 31 million and was the most watched Saturday afternoon Wildcard Playoff game since 2011.
Citing Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel, Amazon’s Prime video reported that its Saturday Night coverage of the Packers-Bear’s Wild Card Game set an all-time NFL streaming record with 31.61 million viewers, shattering the previous record by four million, which was set on Christmas Day with 27.52 million for the Lions-Vikings game.
Packers-Bears attracted a +43% year-over-year viewership increase over Prime’s 2025 Wild Card Playoff between the Steelers and Ravens, which was also presented on a Saturday night (1/11/25).
The numbers also meant that the streamer saw the concurrent viewers and highest single-day global viewership ever for Prime Video.
CBS Sports meanwhile reported that it aired the most watched early Sunday AFC Wildcard game ever on any network with 32.71 viewers for the Bills-Jaguars game, which peaked with 41.15 million viewers at the game’s end. That was up 5% from last year.
NBC's coverage of the Patriots beating the Chargers averaged 28.9 million viewers, which made it the most-watched Sunday night broadcast of any kind since last February's Super Bowl.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.