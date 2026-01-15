Study: Broadcast Remains the Most Powerful Platform for Reaching NFL Audiences

NEW YORK—While recent media coverage has promoted Amazon Prime Video’s January 10 NFL playoff matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears as the most-watched NFL game ever on a streaming platform, a new study by the TVB of Nielsen data shows that broadcast television continues to deliver significantly larger NFL audiences for postseason and regular season games.

According to Nielsen, the national Live+1 audience for the Amazon telecast among people 2+ posted a 9.82 rating, delivering 31.6 million impressions. However, this figure includes local broadcast station viewership in the home team Designated Market Areas (DMAs), specifically Green Bay and Chicago.

While Green Bay’s local broadcast data has not yet been reported, Nielsen has released Chicago DMA results. In Chicago alone, the game delivered an 18.4 Live+Same Day rating, totaling approximately 1.73 million impressions. When the Chicago broadcast audience is removed from the national total, Amazon’s streaming-only audience is estimated at approximately 29.87 million impressions.

The highest NFL game for that weekend using the same metrics (Live +1 for people 2+) was on broadcast television (Fox) with a 12.73 rating and 40.97 million impressions.

(Image credit: Fox)

During the regular season, broadcast NFL games consistently generate large viewership. The Thanksgiving Day NFL game on CBS achieved a 17.81 rating and 57.33 million impressions while the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles rematch on September 14, which aired on Fox, earned a 10.5 rating, delivering 33.81 million impressions.