DirecTV for Business Adds Tubi to the Advanced Entertainment Platform
The Tubi app offers more than 275,000 additional content options to hotels and other customers using the platform
DirecTV for Business has integrated the Tubi app into its Advanced Entertainment Platform for hotels and institutions. DirecTV launched the platform in June 2024.
The addition of Fox Corporation’s FAST platform and app will provide Advanced Entertainment Platform customers with a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and Tubi originals that includes over 275,000 movies and TV episodes and more than 300 exclusive originals
“The Advanced Entertainment Platform is becoming the most comprehensive and flexible solution for properties looking to offer premium in-room entertainment,” said Doug Eichler, senior vice president, DirecTV for Business. “The addition of Tubi delivers access to a variety of content, including exclusive movies, shows, and live programming—all seamlessly available through our platform.”
The DirecTV for Business Advanced Entertainment Platform is a customizable in-room entertainment solution combining live TV, app-based and on demand content, available to hotels, senior living communities and other institutions nationwide. Effective immediately, the Tubi app is now available to existing Advanced Entertainment Platform customers at no additional cost.
For more information about DirecTV for Business and the Advanced Entertainment Platform, visit https://www.directv.com/forbusiness/hotels/
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
