DirecTV for Business Adds Tubi to the Advanced Entertainment Platform

DirecTV for Business has integrated the Tubi app into its Advanced Entertainment Platform for hotels and institutions. DirecTV launched the platform in June 2024.

The addition of Fox Corporation’s FAST platform and app will provide Advanced Entertainment Platform customers with a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and Tubi originals that includes over 275,000 movies and TV episodes and more than 300 exclusive originals

“The Advanced Entertainment Platform is becoming the most comprehensive and flexible solution for properties looking to offer premium in-room entertainment,” said Doug Eichler, senior vice president, DirecTV for Business. “The addition of Tubi delivers access to a variety of content, including exclusive movies, shows, and live programming—all seamlessly available through our platform.”

The DirecTV for Business Advanced Entertainment Platform is a customizable in-room entertainment solution combining live TV, app-based and on demand content, available to hotels, senior living communities and other institutions nationwide. Effective immediately, the Tubi app is now available to existing Advanced Entertainment Platform customers at no additional cost.

For more information about DirecTV for Business and the Advanced Entertainment Platform, visit https://www.directv.com/forbusiness/hotels/