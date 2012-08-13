Trilogy Broadcast appoints Mark Ellis to lead broadcast division

Trilogy Broadcast has appointed Mark Ellis to be head of its broadcast division, succeeding Barry Spencer who retires at the end of September.

Ellis, who has been with Trilogy for six years, will be focused on strengthening Trilogy’s broadcast business.

“Under Barry’s stewardship, Trilogy has built products which people depend on and a global reputation for products which are reliable, flexible and powerful,” said Mike Knight, Trilogy CEO. “Moving ahead, I look forward to significant growth in our broadcast business under Mark Ellis, who will still be able to call on Barry’s decades of knowledge as he retains an active consultancy role in the business.”

Trilogy has supplied audio communications equipment to customers in more than 70 countries since 1986. The company was originally formed to design and build video and audio infrastructure equipment for television and radio broadcasting. It since has expanded the markets it serves.

See Trilogy at IBC2012 Stand 10.A29.