Vaddio Now Shipping Contemporary Furniture Systems for Classrooms and Videoconferencing Applications

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (July 21, 2010) – Vaddio, the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty pan/tilt/zoom cameras and high-end camera control systems, announces new contemporary furniture systems for classrooms and videoconferencing applications. Edge™ Videoconferencing Carts and Instrukt™ Educational Teaching Stations are designed to integrate modern form, function and style for any classroom, boardroom or training facility.

“We saw a niche in the market for contemporary “good-looking” classroom and training room furniture,” explains President and CEO of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “Edge and Instrukt are designed to integrate our existing electronics with third-party products to complement any higher education classroom or training facility.”

The Edge Videoconferencing Carts are ideal for a variety of videoconferencing environments and come in several styles including the Edge Standard Cart, HighBoy Cart, Jumbo Cart, Double Wide Cart and Dual HighBoy Cart. Each cart includes monitor brackets, adjustable shelf, rubber-coated handle and 4-inch thermoplastic elastomer, twin-wheel casters (two locking casters with leveler feet).

• Built for the standard conference room, the Edge Standard Videoconferencing Cart fits 37-inch to 55-inch diagonal flat screen monitors. Reducing the height of the cart allows for easy viewing of a flat screen monitor for meeting participants at a conference table.

• The Edge HighBoy Videoconferencing Cart is designed for classroom and presentation environments where monitor viewing-angle is critical and the monitor must be installed at a height that can be seen over a group of participants. The Edge HighBoy also fits 37-inch to 55-inch diagonal flat screen monitors.

• The Edge Jumbo Videoconferencing Cart is designed for very large format flat screen monitors from 55-inches to 65-inches diagonal. Built with a tall frame for optimized viewing heights, the wide base offers stability, strength and portability.

• Built for videoconferencing applications, the Edge Double Wide Cart fits two flat screen monitors, from 37-inches to 47-inches, on a single Edge monitor stand base. The wide base provides stability and four monitor brackets secure the mounting of both flat screen monitors.

• The Edge Dual HighBoy Cart features two large flat screen monitors, from 37-inches to 55-inches, on separate HighBoy carts, and includes a Camera Bridge mounted between the carts to hold any of Vaddio’s REVEAL PTZ cameras or IN-Wall Enclosures designed to fit the most popular videoconferencing cameras available.

Each cart is custom-built to ensure form, function and portability into any conference environment. Choose from an extensive range of Edge Equipment Enclosures with optional shelving or 6-RU/9-RU rack rails. Additional camera mounting systems for the Edge Series provide a platform for the Vaddio ClearVIEW HD-18, Polycom EagleEye, TANDBERG Precision HD cameras, as well as a variety of other popular PTZ cameras on the market today.

The Instrukt line of educational teaching stations and lecterns are built for the K-12 or higher education classroom, or corporate training facility. Vaddio’s contemporary approach with modern lines, graceful curves and edge detailing, offers a functional yet attractive alternative to existing classroom furniture. Both the Teaching Stations and Lecterns are available with casters for portable installations or with legs for more permanent positioning. The reading shelf, large work surfaces and complimentary color schemes are additional features that differentiate this line from the rest. An optional Altinex TNP121C Tilt ‘n Plug Jr. Tabletop Interconnect Box with Power receptacle, HD-15F connector, 3.5mm audio connector, network and phone jacks is also available.

###

About Vaddio:

Vaddio is the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty PTZ cameras and high-end camera control systems used in the broadcasting, audio/visual and videoconferencing industry. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Vaddio also has operations throughout the Americas, as well as sales and support partners throughout the world. More information can be found on the Vaddio website, www.vaddio.com or at (800) 572.2011.