Zixi Recognized for Industry Excellence By TV Technology and Digital Media World Publications

Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over IP, has been recognized with two industry awards: the Gold Award in the category of IP Broadcast Solutions – Distribution from Digital Media World, and a 2019 Product Innovation Award from TV Technology.

The cutting edge Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform was named the Digital Media Awards’ Gold Winner in the category of IP Broadcast Solutions – Distribution. The Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform is the tight integration of four crucial elements that enable broadcast-quality live video workflows to be intelligently and centrally provisioned, deployed, managed and monitored using software and integrated devices, regardless of the underlying network infrastructure. The Digital Media World Awards give recognition to companies that have used their products and services to push media opportunities forward and develop new techniques and possibilities in broadcast content creation, delivery and management.

Additionally, ZEN Master, Zixi’s Live Video Orchestration and Telemetry control plane, won a 2019 Product Innovation Award, presented by TV Technology. ZEN Master’s cloud-based interface provides visual and automated tools to configure, orchestrate, manage and monitor live broadcast channels at scale and across industry protocols. The award is presented by TV Technology, the leading brand covering television and media technology, and recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries.

“We are very proud to have been recognized for our innovation”, said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. “The Software Defined Video Platform, including ZEN Master, is relied on by the biggest names in broadcasting to manage their most important content, an obligation that we take very seriously and will continue to build upon moving in 2020.”

Zixi will be showcasing its software-defined live video streaming solutions at CES January 7 through the 10 at the Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites in Las Vegas, NV. To schedule a meeting with the Zixi team, please fill out this form: https://zixi.com/contact/meet-with-us/.

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software-defined video platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over IP. The company offers the Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 100 OEM and service providers and serves well over 500 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com





