77th Emmy Awards on CBS Deliver Largest Audience Since 2021

CBS is reporting that the 77TH Emmy Awards hosted by Nate Bargatze on Sunday Sept. 14 was seen by more than 7.42 million viewers on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. It was the #1 entertainment program of the night and hit a four-year viewership high since it last aired on CBS in 2021, up +8% from its 2024 airing on ABC, the network reported.

That made it the most-watched Emmys since 2021, when it last aired on CBS and the most-watched entertainment special on CBS since the Grammy Awards.

In addition the company also reported that live-streaming on Paramount+ was up +76% from the last CBS-hosted event in 2021 and that the Entertainment Tonight Emmys pre-show (7:14-8:00 PM, ET) averaged 3.26 million viewers. This was up +12% from ABC’s 2024 red carpet show (2.91m viewers).

On social media, the awards show drove 60.9 billion potential impressions and 1.6 million mentions, up +66% in potential impressions from last year on ABC. #Emmys trended in the U.S. at #1 for seven consecutive hours and in the top 10 for 11 hours.

CBS said the audience data was based on Nielsen Time Adjusted Live+SD Fast National Data including Out-of-Home Viewing on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025