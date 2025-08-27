French Media Distributor Adopts Zixi Technology For Delivery Infrastructure Upgrade

WALTHAM, Mass., and Paris—French media distribution platform OKAST has selected Zixi to enable reliable, scalable live channel delivery to more than 80 platforms worldwide.

The collaboration is part of Zixi’s newly launched Global Partner Program, which is designed to accelerate global partnerships and support media organizations deploying live video workflows.

OKAST powers more than 180 Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) and linear channels across Europe and Latin America. As global demand for premium streaming content grows, OKAST sought to upgrade its delivery infrastructure to support international expansion and improve the quality of service. With the integration of Zixi’s SDVP and ZEN Master control plane, OKAST has improved operational reliability, visibility and cost-efficiency, Zixi said.

“We were reaching the limits of what our previous setup could support,” said OKAST CEO and co-founder Cedric Monnier. “Zixi gives us control, visibility and the ability to scale. It’s a foundational part of our infrastructure moving forward.”

The move also supports OKAST’s work to drive innovation as part of the ASAP4EU consortium, a European Commission–funded initiative accelerating next-generation streaming and monetization workflows.

Prior to adopting Zixi, OKAST faced increasing challenges with latency, blackouts and support overhead as its channel count and geographical footprint grew, Zixi said.

With Zixi, it can now deliver high-quality live streams to any partner from broadcasters in Europe to OTT platforms in Latin America without re-architecting its delivery model.

Additionally, OKAST’s engineering team is leveraging Zixi’s ZEN Master for centralized, real-time monitoring and orchestration across the company’s entire channel portfolio. The platform’s advanced alerting and diagnostics capabilities have replaced manual workarounds, significantly reducing support ticket volume.

OKAST has also seen a measurable return on investment. The previous cloud-based infrastructure quickly became cost-prohibitive at scale, whereas Zixi’s solution offers improved performance with lower operational costs.

“Our previous stack worked for a handful of channels, but not for 100-plus,” said Monnier. “Zixi provides better reliability at a lower cost. It enables us to grow sustainably.”

Zixi has also expanded its global ecosystem through the Zixi Enabled Network Partner Program. The initiative offers partners access to advanced enablement resources, joint marketing opportunities, and integrated support services.