TVU Launches MediaMesh for Cloud-Based Live Production

TVU Networks has launched TVU MediaMesh, designed for cloud-based live production.

Traditional live production, whether on-site or remote, has long been constrained by fixed infrastructure, dedicated equipment, and rigid routing, limiting both scale and flexibility. Currently only about 1% of live productions have fully migrated to the cloud due to the complexities of connecting sources, routing signals and integrating multiple applications.

TVU MediaMesh addresses these challenges by introducing global shared memory for live video, simplifying connectivity and drastically reducing configuration time, according to the company.

“MediaMesh removes the biggest obstacle to cloud adoption by making live signals instantly accessible anywhere, as easily as opening a shared file, said Mike Cronk, VP of Strategy at TVU Networks. “It gives teams the freedom to produce from anywhere, using the tools they want without worrying about the back end.”

As the foundation that powers TVU’s SaaS applications for the world’s largest live events, from routing and AI indexing to production and playout, MediaMesh now opens its APIs, enabling customers and partners to build, innovate, and shape the future of live production.

TVU will demo MediaMesh at Stand 7.B55 at the 2025 IBC Show, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam.

The platform’s collaborative approach has already drawn industry support.

Adam Marshall, CPO at Grass Valley, said: “By integrating Grass Valley AMPP with TVU MediaMesh, we’re giving our customers the seamless workflows they’ve been asking for across our best-of-breed solutions. AMPP users can now connect to sources from multiple vendors, including TVU’s cellular backpacks, without the usual integration complexity. This deepens the collaboration our customers have been calling for.”

Additionally, Telos Alliance and Jünger Audio have agreed to integrate Telos Alliance’s portfolio of cloud‑enabled audio solutions directly into TVU Networks’ MediaMesh platform, delivering next‑generation audio capabilities for broadcasters and content creators worldwide.

Integrating Telos Alliance’s and Jünger Audio’s audio-handling tools with MediaMesh will give TVU Network clients the direct ability to automate complex audio workflows, ensure consistent, high‑quality audio and leverage AI to ease manual workloads, the companies said.

TVU MediaMesh already connects and manages production resources via a resilient, cloud‑native network. With Telos Alliance technology embedded in the platform, users will be able to access capabilities including Jünger Audio flexAI for multichannel processing and Automix, Minnetonka AudioTools Server for post‑production automation, and Linear Acoustic upmix, downmix, and loudness tools, all of which are optimized for distributed, collaborative workflows.

TVU MediaMesh is available today, including on the AWS Marketplace, enabling customers to deploy instantly.

To guide the platform’s evolution, TVU has formed a MediaMesh Advisory Board (MAB), bringing together leaders from seven major media companies and five partner organizations including Chyron, EVS, Grass Valley, Solid State Logic and Vizrt. TVU will showcase integrations from select MAB members, as well as Mediatest, Eluvio, Pixelstorm and MXL interoperability demos with Grass Valley, Riedel, Matrox and AWS.