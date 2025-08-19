Thelma Schoonmaker to Receive IBC2025 International Honour for Excellence

LONDON—IBC announced today that its most prestigious honour, the International Honour for Excellence (IHFE), will be presented to world-renowned editor Thelma Schoonmaker. The award recognizes her extraordinary achievements and lifetime contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking, spanning more than five decades and helping shape modern cinema through her close collaboration with Martin Scorsese.

The award will be presented in person on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 18.00 CEST on the main stage of the IBC Conference in the RAI Amsterdam. Earlier in the day at the IBC Conference, Schoonmaker will also participate in a Fireside Chat about her life in film, hosted by journalist and author Carolyn Giardina, Consulting Editor of American Cinema Editors’ ‘Cinema Editor’ Magazine. The session will be free to attend for all IBC2025 attendees.

Schoonmaker has been at the forefront of moving picture innovation for over 50 years, having helped Scorsese edit his first feature in 1967 and gone on to collaborate with him in the editing of his creative vision in every major work since Raging Bull. Her credits include Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman, and most recently, Killers of the Flower Moon.

She is the only editor to receive nine Oscar nominations, winning a record three Academy Awards for Raging Bull, The Aviator and The Departed. Schoonmaker has also won BAFTAs for Raging Bull and Goodfellas, and in 2019 received the BAFTA Fellowship—the British Academy’s highest honor.

A passionate advocate for film restoration, she continues to champion the legacy of her late husband, director Michael Powell, and the landmark works of Powell and Pressburger. The influence of the editing in Scorsese’s films extends across generations of filmmakers, documentary makers and editors, inspiring technical mastery, creativity and unwavering passion for the craft of storytelling.

Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Thelma Schoonmaker’s unique contribution and legacy is felt across the entire media world. Her dedication to storytelling, technical brilliance and lifelong commitment to collaboration exemplify the very best of our industry. People are at the heart of IBC, and we’re proud to honour those who have not only shaped the media we all know and love—but who continue to inspire new generations to come."

Globo Recognised with Special Award for 100 Years of Innovation

IBC is also recognizing Globo, Latin America’s largest media company, with a Special Award for its continued leadership, innovation and support for global media advancement. Alongside consistent commitment to industry collaboration, cultural storytelling and audience connection, Globo is leading new initiatives to accelerate Brazil’s next broadcasting evolution with the rollout of TV 3.0.

Globo is, above all, a great storyteller of Brazilian stories, reaching 70 million Brazilians daily and 160 million monthly across all its platforms—open TV, pay TV, streaming, and digital. In 2025, the group celebrates a century of media leadership in Latin America, since the launch of its newspaper O Globo in 1925.

As it looks to the future, Globo reaffirms its commitment to innovation, Brazilian talent, and continuous reinvention. The company is at the forefront of the media industry, leading the implementation of TV 3.0 (DTV+) and strategically and ethically integrating AI across its operations, from content creation to personalised audience experiences, all while upholding strong governance and valuing human talent.

Swiss Team Awarded Best Technical Paper for Research on AI for Trusted News

Alexis Allemann, Sebastien Noir and Andrei Popescu-Belis are being awarded the coveted Best Technical Paper at IBC2025 for their work developing an AI Chatbot for Trusted News, underpinned with strict editorial standards and transparency. The paper is entitled EBU NEO – A sophisticated multilingual chatbot for a trusted news ecosystem exploration.

The authors—from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and la Haute École d'Ingénierie et de Gestion du Canton de Vaud (HEIG-VD)—sought to address the quality, bias and transparency concerns of commercial news chatbots. Their approach was to optimize Retrieval Augmented Generation (a technique used to enhance Large Language Models). The result is a database of over 3.5 million articles growing by 3000 news stories per day, and an invaluable tool for both professional journalists and the public to explore the news.

Paul Entwistle, Chair of the IBC Technical Papers Committee and Peer Review Panel, said: "The paper was very well written, providing an excellent technical disclosure, innovative improvements, detailed performance comparisons and a case study with important lessons on deploying a public-facing AI. The topic itself, trusted news in the age of AI, is critically important, with the EBU uniquely positioned to develop such a system. The paper highlights the scale and complexity of the task, the impressive capabilities that AI can bring, as well as reminding us of its current limitations. This is excellent work—and significant beyond our own industry."

The paper—alongside 22 other successful Technical Papers—was selected by IBC’s international peer review panel of 20 media technology experts from 337 submissions covering original research on solutions to real-world problems faced by the international broadcast and digital media industry.

The Best Technical Paper will be formally presented at the IBC2025 Conference on Saturday Sept. 13 at 13:30 CEST and celebrated at the IBC Innovation Awards presentation on Sunday Sept. 14, alongside Thelma Schoonmaker, Globo, and all other award winners, at an invitation only event.

Thelma Schoonmaker’s free-to-attend session will take place on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 16:15 CEST on stage 1 of the IBC Conference. For more information on the IBC Conference, please visit: https://show.ibc.org/conference-experience