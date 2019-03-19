You.i TV Accelerates Global Expansion Following Record Sales Year

Ottawa, ON, Canada – March 19, 2019 ­­–Following a record 2018 in which You.i TV booked more new business than in all other years combined, the company today announced significant additions to fuel further success within its fastest-growing market segment. You.i TV has added two veteran Heads of Sales – Lara Lerville in Europe and Ghali Belghali in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions – to accelerate international sales, which accounted for more than 30% of the company’s revenues last year.

Lerville’s 20+ year broadcast television career has been focused on helping pay-TV and media companies harness technological innovation to improve business results, while Belghali has played a key role in building international sales pipelines for Accedo over the past eight years. The two industry veterans will help to meet growing worldwide demand for You.i TV products.

You.i Engine One enables development teams to create unified cross-platform user interfaces for a broad range of consumer devices and set-top boxes, enabling faster development velocity, better customer engagement and retention, and new ways for driving revenue from the subscriber base.

“There is tremendous interest, globally, in the ability for our solutions to improve consumer experiences while at the same time lowering TCO,” said Perry Weinstein, Vice President, Global Sales You.i TV. “The addition of industry veterans like Lara Lerville and Ghali Belghali, who are both subject matter experts within the markets that we serve, will help build awareness for how our customers can ‘own’ the front end tech stack and bring user experience development in-house if they so choose, cost-effectively.”

Lerville was most recently responsible for international sales with 3 Screen Solutions, increasing the company’s international reach and driving 3SS’s market share in the Android TV operator space in Europe. Earlier in her career, she held senior sales positions for Farncombe/Cartesian and Visiware. As head of emerging markets for Accedo for the past three years, Belghali increased revenue within his market by a factor of 10. Previously, he had been instrumental in growing Accedo’s business throughout the EMEA region.

“Media companies in Europe and around the world are seeking more efficient ways to manage multi-screen projects,” said Lerville. “As the multi-device landscape becomes more overwhelming, You.i TV is enabling customers to pursue unified app development strategies in-house, rather than relying on agencies that develop apps natively for every device.”

“Scaling development for every screen is the single greatest challenge the media industry faces today,” said Belghali. “You.i Engine is giving media companies and operators greater control over the development process, empowering them to reduce costs and accelerate time to market. All combined, we can play a key role in driving business success.”

Lerville will be at Connected TV World Summit in London on March 27, where Simon Leadlay, director of Pay-TV Solutions for You.i TV, will discuss the industry trends driving the company’s growth during the Improving The Television UX” panel.

Belghali will be attending Telecoms World Asia, in Bangkok, March 26-27.