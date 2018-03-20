Vinten Announces North American Debut of Ceiling Track System

LONDON — March 20, 2018 — Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand and a world leader in manual and robotic camera support systems, today announced that its robotic camera dolly and ceiling track system will debut at the 2018 NAB Show. A collaboration between Vinten Automation and veteran dolly manufacturer Tecnopoint, the new Vinten ceiling track system is designed for creative productions in which floor space is at a premium.

Like its sister product, the Hexagon floor track system, which will once again support Broadcast Beat's "NAB Show Live," the new ceiling track system fully integrates with all Vinten robotic camera supports. The dolly, motorized column, and robotic head natively interface with the Vinten control protocol and can be fully managed from the Vinten robotic control system (VRC) to create a powerful studio robotic solution. The track system supports shot sequencing, allowing users to select multiple shots and execute a seamless move through multiple key frames, and an absolute encoder outputs tracking data to the VRC, making the system ready for use in an augmented reality or virtual reality environment.

The new ceiling tracks are designed for flexible installation. The dollies run on steel rails mounted on a truss, while four traction wheels with dual synchronized motors enable high-traction operation with virtually no slipping. Available with straight or curved tracks, the system's modular structure enables multiple configurations to fit any specification.

The exceptionally quiet ceiling track system offers integrated cable management, so there are no cables outside the track. Cables move along the track with a festoon system, although a unique cable management system that uses a side vessel for chain cable is available for users who can't accommodate a festoon.

"Following our successful partnership with Tecnopoint on the Hexagon floor track system, the obvious next step was to work on an innovative ceiling track system to meet increasing customer demand," said Karen Walker, vice president of product management. "The ceiling track system brings added versatility and creativity to the powerful, broadcast-quality robotics solutions Vinten customers have come to rely on. Since we first introduced the ceiling tracks at IBC2017, we've seen broadcasters take full advantage of all the benefits it has to offer — namely, making it easier to create content that gives them an edge over the competition."

A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten's engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

A Snapshot of Vitec Group

Vitec Group is a leading global provider of premium branded solutions to the ever-changing and fast-growing image and capture sharing market. Vitec Group's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers, and enterprises. Vitec Group's activities comprise design, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power and batteries, monitors, and bags. Vitec Group employs around 1,700 people across the world in 10 different countries and is organised into three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions. Vitec Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a 2016 revenue of £376.2 million. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

