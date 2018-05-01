TSL Products Partners with Joseph Electronics to Expand U.S. Reach of Broadcast Workflow Solutions

Marlow, UK, May 1, 2018 - TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, announces its new partnership with Joseph Electronics as a value-added reseller. Headquartered in Illinois with representation in key U.S. broadcast markets, Joseph Electronics has over 65 years of experience distributing superior quality products and services to the broadcast and electronics service industry. The partnership will initially focus on TSL's range of audio monitoring products that allow users more than a premium, intuitive and easy-to-use audio monitor. This range of products also provides broadcast operators and engineers a way to remotely configure, manage and control their audio monitor in any networked environment.

"There is something special about both our companies, and with our combined expertise, there is no telling where we can go together. We are enthusiastic about what the future holds," says Greg Siers, Director of Sales for Eastern North America, TSL Products. "Joseph has a stellar reputation in our industry that transcends a typical reseller, which will help introduce TSL's unique, user-oriented product line to key broadcasters and content producers across the U.S. This partnership puts us both in a position of exceptional shared potential."

Joseph Electronics' long-standing and far-reaching industry relationships will significantly expand the reach of TSL's broadcast solutions, including the new PAM-IP precision audio monitors, PAM PiCo audio and loudness meters, and the highly competitive MPA1 range of confidence audio monitors, in the United States.

"It is our goal at Joseph to provide premier products to our client partners in the Broadcast and A/V spaces. With the predictable emergence of IP and the development of the SMPTE ST-2110 standard, TSL becomes a unique line for us," says John Cleary, President, Joseph Electronics. "As a Value-Added distributor, we are also excited to provide access to the TallyMan and power monitoring offerings of TSL. We look forward to this new partnership in providing our customers with the solutions that they require."

Both the PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP are the first units of their kind capable of monitoring uncompressed SMPTE 2110 audio, video and metadata streams for deployment in essence-based workflows. Both units can also monitor traditional SDI sources or S2022-6 IP streams, making them ideal solutions for hybrid environments where SDI, AES and analogue delivery exist alongside an IP-based infrastructure.

The PAM PiCo range is comprised of compact, comprehensively equipped audio and loudness meters designed to be used wherever a visual snapshot of audio metering is needed. An upgraded user interface is available with PAM PiCo Touch and Touch Media versions, featuring a 7" screen with multi-touch capability and enhanced capabilities such as video waveform monitoring.

TSL's MPA1 audio monitoring range, covering all the industry signal formats in a quality form factor, now supports SNMP, allowing users to remotely control MPA1 units using TSL's TallyMan control system or any third-party control system supporting SNMP. The MPA1-Solo SDI has quickly established a volume position in the budget conscious baseband monitoring market. Additionally, the line includes the MPA1-MIX-DANTE and MPA1-SOLO-DANTE confidence audio monitors as well as the new MPA1-MIX-SDI, MPA1-SOLO-8 and MPA1-MIX-8, which offer an extended range of connectivity already available in the MPA1 line.

About TSL Products

For over 30 years, TSL has worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management, TSL ensures that its solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help its customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.