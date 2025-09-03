USSI Global Expands Repair Service to Component Level

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has opened a new repair and logistics complex in Suntree, Fla., expanding its service offering beyond its warranty business and adding broadcast headend and production equipment to its catalog of repair services.

Located about 15 miles north of the company’s Melbourne headquarters, the new repair complex allows USSI Global to consolidate three logistics centers into one. The company is already seeing improved operational efficiencies, USSI Global President and CEO Anthony Morelli said.

USSI Global’s team of engineers is focused on providing component-level repairs, reducing the need for costly product replacements that often require international transit, the company said.

“Delays are inevitable when moving products internationally,” Chief Revenue Officer Amanda Flynn said. “When you also consider potential tariff expenses and shipping costs, buying new every time you have an equipment problem becomes time-consuming and cost-prohibitive. Our expanded repair services offer a true advantage for broadcasters and manufacturers.”

The new repair complex is also an opportunity to promote sustainability, an important consideration for many organizations, the company said.

“Repairing equipment instead of buying new reduces e-waste, which is becoming a serious global issue,” Flynn said. “But it also reduces production and transport emissions. We’re able to keep electronics out of the landfill while saving our customers time and money. Everybody wins.”

USSI Global representatives will attend IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center. To schedule a meeting, email the company.

More information is available on the company’s website.