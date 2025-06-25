TAG Video Systems Partners with Gencom Technology to Deliver Broadcast Monitoring Solutions in Oceania

TAG Video Systems has announced that it is working with Gencom Technology, a provider of media technology solutions across New Zealand, Australia, and the Pacific Islands, to provide monitoring solutions and technologies in the Oceania. region.

The two companies said that the combination of TAG’s Realtime Media Platform and Gencom’s deep regional expertise will allow them to deliver technical solutions and services offering enhanced visibility, operational agility, and control across modern media workflows.

“Oceania’s media sector is moving quickly toward IP and hybrid architectures,” said Paul Maroni, vice president of sales APAC at TAG Video Systems. “Gencom’s deep regional expertise makes them the ideal partner to help broadcasters future-proof their operations with TAG’s powerful and flexible platform.”

“Our clients need more than just monitoring—they need actionable insights, confidence in their operations, and responsive local support,” added Keith Bremner, director at Gencom Technology. “By combining TAG’s technology with Gencom’s engineering and service capabilities, we’re helping broadcasters enhance reliability and streamline operations from day one.”

The two companies reported that the partnership will help industry players in the region who are under increased pressure to boost efficiency, maintain uninterrupted service, and quickly adapt to changing demands from their customers.

TAG’s fully software-based platform addresses these challenges by empowering media organizations with the ability to probe, monitor, and analyze their entire media pipeline—from ingest through delivery — all within a single unified interface, the company reported.

With major broadcasters and service providers in the region already undertaking IP transformation projects, the collaboration between TAG and Gencom aims to help clients gain real time visibility into their operations, streamline IP workflows, and improve service quality so they can respond more quickly to change and scale with confidence as the industry continues to evolve, the companies said.

Gencom Technology is New Zealand’s leading provider of integrated technology solutions and professional services for the media industry.

TAG Video Systems provides oftware-based integrated IP probing, monitoring, visualization and analytics solutions.