Tubi Launches `Productubity’ Features to Help Users Surreptitiously Stream at Work

SAN FRANCISCO—As more companies order their employees back to the office, Fox’s free streaming service Tubi has launched new features that make it easier for users to surreptitiously stream movies and TV shows while at work.

The newly launched Productubity is a new Chrome extension designed to help fans stream smarter, and sneakier, while at work, Tubi reported.

Once installed, it allows streamers toggle from Tubi to a fictitious work screen with a single click. That will, the streamer explained “keep the stream-a-thon from being perceived by their boss and co-workers.”

“Return-to-office may be back, but so is streaming. Productubity is our cheeky nod to fans who sneak in a stream between spreadsheets,” said Deirdre Hesseldieck, senior vice president of viewer product at Tubi. “This tool is our way of helping fans reclaim their time and their tabs. It’s a wink to the modern multitasker who knows how to balance the deadlines with drama.”

Once users download this simple tool from the Chrome Web Store, they can simply open Tubi in a Chrome tab and start streaming. When a supervisor walks by, one toggle of the Productubity icon will instantly switch the screen to a faux article about increasing productivity. When the coast is clear, toggle back to the “content” without missing the plot, the streaming service reported.

Tubi reported that the launch of Productubity is inspired by data from the proprietary study, The Stream 2025: Audience Insights Shaping Streaming .

That survey found that:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

84% of Gen Z workers report watching TV or movies while working

Half of Gen Z workers stream while working

38% of viewers say they stream at their job site

Nearly 48% of Gen Z workers admit to lying to their bosses about streaming while working

More information about Productubity is available at this link .

The survey was conducted within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Tubi.