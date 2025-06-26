TV Skyline Expands Live Production Capabilities with Grass Valley Cameras

MONTREAL— Grass Valley has announced that TV Skyline GmbH, one of Europe’s top mobile production providers, has expanded its camera inventory with the acquisition of 30 LDX 135 UHD/HDR camera systems and 2 LDX C135 compact models.

The new systems will be deployed across TV Skyline’s fleet of OB trucks and flight packs to support a wide range of high-end live productions, from sports and concerts to major entertainment events, TV Skyline reported.

This latest investment reflects TV Skyline’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality UHD/HDR workflows and staying ahead of the curve in live production, the mobile production provider said. The addition of 32 new LDX 135 camera systems expands the company’s production capabilities, delivering an advanced imaging platform with greater flexibility, improved efficiency, and native UHD support.

“Our clients expect the highest standards in both image quality and operational reliability,” said Wolfgang Reeh, CEO of TV Skyline GmbH. “The LDX 135 delivers exactly that. It’s a forward-looking and robust solution that fits perfectly into our production environment and helps us meet growing demand for UHD and HDR content.”

Laurent Schiltz, CTO of TV Skyline GmbH, added that “from an engineering perspective, the LDX 135 cameras stand out for their efficient signal processing architecture, fast setup capabilities, and native UHD support. They integrate seamlessly into our current infrastructure and are perfectly suited to support a future transition to IP-based workflows, giving us the flexibility to scale across different production scenarios, whether in our OB trucks or modular flypacks.”

Grass Valley’s LDX 135 camera platform is designed for flexible, high-performance live production with support for UHD, HDR and a wide range of workflow requirements. The cameras will be used across TV Skyline’s global production portfolio.

“TV Skyline is known across the industry for their technical excellence and production expertise,” said Mark Gardner, senior vice president of sales for EMEA at Grass Valley. “We’re proud to continue supporting their work with camera solutions that deliver the performance and quality their clients expect.”

TV Skyline owns a range of Grass Valley camera models, including the LDX 98, LDX 150, and compact variants, and is also exploring adoption of the new LDX 180 Super 35mm model to support evolving creative needs.

TV Skyline has been delivering premium live content for over three decades and is recognized for its high production standards, technical innovation, and strong client partnerships. The company also offers high-end streaming services for platforms such as YouTube Live and Vimeo Live, and has extensive expertise in designing and deploying specialty camera and production technologies, it said.