CIMM Launches Startup Program and Innovation Showcase
The two initiatives are designed to spotlight new technologies and foster collaboration between emerging technology companies and established industry leaders
NEW YORK—As part of its ongoing efforts to develop better measurement solutions, the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) announced the launch of two initiatives, the CIMM Startup Program and the CIMM Innovation Showcase, that are designed to spotlight new technologies and foster collaboration between emerging technology companies and established industry leaders.
The TV and advertising industry-backed group said that the CIMM Startup Program is a new membership program where five companies will be selected each year to join CIMM at no cost. Participating startups will gain full access to CIMM programs, events, research and network opportunities.
As part of the initiative, each company will host two deep dive seminars with detailed product demonstrations and updates on the company's progress, as well as pair up with a senior industry executive from CIMM’s Steering Committee through a “buddy program,” and be encouraged to meet quarterly for informal support and guidance.
To qualify as a Startup Program member, companies must be less than three years old and be developing solutions relevant to the media measurement and TV/video ecosystem. Applications for the program are now open, and are due November 30, 2025. CIMM will announce the five inaugural Startup participants upon program commencement, in January 2026.
In addition, CIMM reported that it will host member-only virtual events spotlighting startups (outside of those in the CIMM Startup Program) building in the TV/video measurement and adtech spaces. The CIMM Innovation Showcases will be held twice a year, featuring a cluster of carefully selected startups, each presenting a detailed overview of their business and technology, followed by audience Q&A.
CIMM explained that startups for both initiatives will be sourced via CIMM members and top venture firms, with the CIMM leadership team curating the most relevant and innovative companies for members. Through the Startup Program and the Showcase, startups will gain exposure to potential industry partners and clients, and CIMM members will benefit from direct access to cutting-edge, emerging solutions shaping the future of media measurement.
“Innovation is the backbone of everything we do – just look at our name: the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement,” said Jon Watts, managing director, CIMM. “With startups often being where transformative ideas originate, these initiatives are crucial. By creating structured ways to connect emerging companies with our members, we’re fueling the exchange of fresh thinking and practical solutions. We’re excited to deepen our focus on innovation through startups, while helping them grow and enabling our members to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.”
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
CIMM is a subsidiary of the Advertising Research Foundation.
For more information about CIMM’s innovation initiatives, and to apply for the Startup Program, visit https://cimm-us.org/startup-program/.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.