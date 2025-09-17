CIMM Launches Startup Program and Innovation Showcase

NEW YORK—As part of its ongoing efforts to develop better measurement solutions, the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) announced the launch of two initiatives, the CIMM Startup Program and the CIMM Innovation Showcase, that are designed to spotlight new technologies and foster collaboration between emerging technology companies and established industry leaders.

The TV and advertising industry-backed group said that the CIMM Startup Program is a new membership program where five companies will be selected each year to join CIMM at no cost. Participating startups will gain full access to CIMM programs, events, research and network opportunities.

As part of the initiative, each company will host two deep dive seminars with detailed product demonstrations and updates on the company's progress, as well as pair up with a senior industry executive from CIMM’s Steering Committee through a “buddy program,” and be encouraged to meet quarterly for informal support and guidance.

To qualify as a Startup Program member, companies must be less than three years old and be developing solutions relevant to the media measurement and TV/video ecosystem. Applications for the program are now open, and are due November 30, 2025. CIMM will announce the five inaugural Startup participants upon program commencement, in January 2026.

In addition, CIMM reported that it will host member-only virtual events spotlighting startups (outside of those in the CIMM Startup Program) building in the TV/video measurement and adtech spaces. The CIMM Innovation Showcases will be held twice a year, featuring a cluster of carefully selected startups, each presenting a detailed overview of their business and technology, followed by audience Q&A.

CIMM explained that startups for both initiatives will be sourced via CIMM members and top venture firms, with the CIMM leadership team curating the most relevant and innovative companies for members. Through the Startup Program and the Showcase, startups will gain exposure to potential industry partners and clients, and CIMM members will benefit from direct access to cutting-edge, emerging solutions shaping the future of media measurement.

“Innovation is the backbone of everything we do – just look at our name: the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement,” said Jon Watts, managing director, CIMM. “With startups often being where transformative ideas originate, these initiatives are crucial. By creating structured ways to connect emerging companies with our members, we’re fueling the exchange of fresh thinking and practical solutions. We’re excited to deepen our focus on innovation through startups, while helping them grow and enabling our members to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.”

CIMM is a subsidiary of the Advertising Research Foundation.