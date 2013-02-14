DVEO Launches 20 Channel Real Time EAS, Graphics Inserter, Graphics and Video Archiver, and Video Clips Splicer – Inserts Scheduled or Signal Driven Video Ads, Graphics, Logos, Writable Slates, or Text from On Board Memory

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of CMI, will introduce their new enterprise class EAS (Emergency Alert System), video splicer, and graphics inserter at the HPA (Hollywood Post Alliance) Tech Retreat for post production professionals. The retreat will be held in Rancho Mirage, California, from February 18 to February 22.



The broadcast quality, high density, Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch™ will also be demonstrated at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show in Las Vegas, April 8-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU6505.



The Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch inserts or overlays video, graphical ads, writable slates, logos, graphics, CG, scrolling text, and emergency alerts into video feeds on a schedule or via signaling like SCTE-35. The Windows® based system adds images or text anywhere on the SD or HD live stream with any degree of transparency.



The blade system simultaneously processes up to 20 SD streams, or ten 720p streams, or eight 1080p streams. It selects transport streams by program numbers or PIDs. The system ships with a graphics creation application but uses most graphics formats. It relies on four each of 6 Core Intel® CPU's.



"We are proud to debut our automated advertising server at the HPA Tech Retreat," said Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "Recently this system was deployed at a major cable company to originate important messages to the entire subscriber base. We also recently created customized versions to suit several OEMs."



The Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch is also available with optional SDI input and output or ASI input and output. Video advertisements can be also be fed via SDI even if the input and output is IP or ASI.



The system is designed for IP content aggregators, broadcasters, and cable or mobile companies who create and originate content and wish to add branding to their content with various triggers. It is ideal for inserting video or superpositioning targeted ads, emergency alerts, RSS feeds, or banner ads on mobile services. Easy drag and drop placement positions logos, text, or graphics on screen. Ads can be spliced into a live stream or overlaid anywhere on H.264 or MPEG-2 video content. The system keeps tracks of ads served.



The Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch also creates crawling messages and emergency alerts with programmable fonts and background colors, in any language. Graphics, logos, and text can be static, blinking, or rotating. The system also inventories graphical elements on the on board hard drive. Large local graphical libraries can be created for quick use.



Supplemental Information for Press Release





Features:

Inserts or overlays graphical ads, video clips, logos, graphics, CG, scrolling text, and emergency alerts into video feeds on a schedule or via signaling like SCTE-35

Simultaneously processes up to 20 SD streams, or 10 720p streams, or 8 1080p streams

Works with most fonts: Chinese, Arabic, Indian, etc. via Unicode interface

SD – Optional SD plus HD version available

Generates playlists for time-shifted content that include all national ads, local ads and content in pre, post, and mid-roll spot

Built in intelligence makes scheduling easy

IP input and output

DVB-ASI input and output version available for broadcast

SDI/HD-SDI input and output version available for classic CG

Video Import via SDI even if I/O is IP

Supports 1080i, 720p, and 480i, or arbitrary resolutions

Selects transport streams by program numbers or PIDs

Features daily, weekly, and monthly schedule-based logos, alerts, and text insertion

Arbitrary location for graphics

Choose from static, rotating, or blinking graphics, logos, and text

Supports Ad Inventories and Logs Ad plays

Creates crawling messages and emergency alerts with programmable fonts and background colors, in any language

Select any degree of transparency

Easy drag and drop placement to position logo, text, or graphics on screen

News feeds from RSS in any language, with programmable fonts and background colors

Able to mask entire screen with a static image in case of video input failure or auto bypass via relay

1 RU rack mountable frame

Template based character generator

EAS option

SLATE function puts up an Empty Background on which you can type messages

Customization available

ESAM support in development

Stores graphics, clips, and messages in local memory





Suggested Retail Prices:

Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch: $21,995 U.S.

Customized versions: Call for pricing







DVEO and Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.







About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815