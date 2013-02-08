DALET SHOWCASES NEW DALET MEDIA LIFE AND DALET NEWS SUITE SOLUTIONS ON DALET GALAXY MAM PLATFORM

Also new at NAB 2013: Dalet One Cut video editor, Dalet-on-the-Go phone app and more Dalet XTend plug-and-play connectors



Levallois-Perret, France – February 8, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems is showcasing Dalet Galaxy, their new and most advanced Media Asset Management (MAM) platform along with its updated versions of its workflow solutions, as well as the new Dalet One Cut video editor, the Dalet-on-the-Go mobile app, and additional Dalet XTend connectors, which provide fast and easy integrations with different broadcast, production and distribution systems, during NAB 2013 in Las Vegas from April 8-11, 2013 (SL4524).



Dalet Galaxy is the core foundation for Dalet’s full-featured solutions for program preparation, archiving, news, sports and radio – all of which will also be demonstrated at the show. Dalet Galaxy boasts a new, totally revamped, user-friendly, ergonomic interface along with the versatile new Dalet One Cut multitrack video editor. Dalet Galaxy includes an industry-standard BPM workflow engine tailored for media organizations; it automates many tasks and processes, increases productivity and provides operational and business visibility. Dalet Galaxy is an open platform with a variety of data exchange and integration paths, including SOA compliant tools as well as Dalet Xtend connectors that simplify third-party integrations with NLEs, broadcast servers, HSM, automation systems, traffic and broadcast management, distribution and business systems.



“Dalet has always focused on innovations that bring efficiency, productivity and value to our customers. The Dalet Galaxy platform, Dalet One Cut and our Xtend modules reflect that forward momentum,” says Stephane Schlayen, COO of Dalet. “Dalet Galaxy is the first open and fully integrated MAM platform for managing media and workflows in today’s convergent world where all types of digital objects – video, audio, text, or graphics – are produced and distributed. The new Dalet Media Life and Dalet News Suite packages on the Dalet Galaxy platform bring even more workflow flexibility, productivity and value to our customers.”



Dalet Media Life and Dalet News Suite on New Dalet Galaxy Platform

Demonstrations of the end-to-end capabilities of the latest version of Dalet Media Life, which is built entirely on the Galaxy platform, will be shown at the Dalet booth (SL4524). Already in production, Dalet Media Life features the newly revamped Galaxy interface and is designed for the rigorous workflow requirements of program preparation and archiving. It includes a complete set of functional tools for mass-ingest, pre-editing, storyboarding, subtitling, captioning, versioning, distribution, and more – all accessible from the same user interface. Media Life is designed to integrate with third-party systems such as NLEs, automation devices, archives, traffic, resource management and rights management systems.



Dalet News Suite is the only fully integrated news system on the market that meets the challenge of media convergence. Within a single system, Dalet News Suite manages TV, radio and digital news production. Previews of Dalet News Suite operating on the Galaxy platform will be shown at the Dalet booth. News Suite is an end-to-end, MAM-based newsroom production system that provides desktop scripting, video editing, graphic and multimedia tools that cover every aspect of content creation – from ingest through automated playout, archives and multiplatform delivery. Dalet News Suite facilitates story-centric production and fosters collaboration between different departments — from the news desk, planning and production, to the control room and new media units. The Dalet Galaxy MAM platform tracks media and metadata; the workflow engine automates many background tasks. The Dalet Xtend integrations options allow for fluid connections with third-party production, broadcast and distribution systems, such as craft editors and other broadcast and distribution vehicles such as Drupal CMS systems for multiplatform delivery.



Demonstrations of the complete functionalities of workflow-specific tools for Dalet Sports Factory and Dalet Radio Suite, which are currently being ported to the new Galaxy platform, will also be featured at the Dalet booth.



Dalet One Cut Video Editor – A Cut Above

Dalet One Cut is a new real-time editor designed to handle multiple tracks of video and audio. Built on a totally new video engine, Dalet One Cut supports a mix of video and audio formats and any bitrate. It is an incredibly versatile application perfectly suited to editors with various levels of expertise. It’s possible to easily create unique templates that correlate to the specific level of functions needed for specific jobs. For instance, only the necessary tracks and button functions will be shown to an operator whose primary job is performing voiceovers or other simple tasks. More experienced editors may access more or all of the One Cut functionalities. Dalet One Cut is a full-featured editor with all the essential functions – browse, preview, multiple tracks, a trimmer for rough-cut editing, timeline-based editing and segments, and a complete toolbar menu for typical edit functions. Dalet One Cut can be used in standalone mode, which is ideal for staffers who are working away from the facility, or it can be used as a fully integrated editor in Dalet’s end-to-end workflow solutions.



Dalet On-the-Go

This new mobile app extends the remote capabilities of Dalet users. Three key functions are included with the app: Read-In, Contribution and My Assignments. It’s the perfect tool for journalists in the field who have access to a Dalet site. Read-In allows users to browse and get up to date on the latest news; with My Assignments, reporters can check their individual assignments for a given day along and get all the necessary details; the Contributions page allows them to upload stories, videos, images and audio directly from the phone app to the home site. The screens for each function are clear and easy to use. Dalet On-the-Go is available now from the iTunes App Store and currently supports iOS (iPhones® as well as iPad®). The next version of Dalet On-the-Go will also support the Android® platform.



Additional Dalet Xtend Connectors

Dalet Xtend connectors enable seamless integrations between the Dalet MAM and third-party production, broadcast, and distributions systems. Dalet has a wealth of experience integrating with all kinds of systems. We’ve now reduced the complexity of the integration process with these standard connectors. Integrations with NLEs like Avid Media Composer, Avid NewsCutter, Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premier editing systems are simplified with all the metadata preserved as media moves between systems. Other Xtend connectors are available for all types of systems, including EVS servers and other sports systems, various traffic and rights management programs, automation, QC, conversion agents, HSM systems, CMS systems such as Drupal and others. A full list of available Xtend connectors can be viewed atwww.dalet.com/partners#technology.



The full range of Dalet solutions can be seen at Dalet booth SL4524.



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.



