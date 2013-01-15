Adorama Now Offering the Flashpoint Ring Light Complete Kit 400 w/s

New York, NY – January 15, 2013 – Adorama, the leading supplier of photographic and consumer electronics products, is now selling the Flashpoint Ring Light Complete Kit 400 w/s. In addition to the Ring Light, the kit ships with AC, cords, camera mounting hardware, sync cords and a carrying case. Flashpoint is Adorama’s product line featuring high-quality photo accessories and gear such as the Complete Ring Light Kit at price points lower than the competing name brands.



Retailing at 395 USD, the Flashpoint Ring Light included in the complete kit is a unique light source that ensures totally shadowless yet concentrated illumination for high contrast or high key lighting. Perfect for fashion and beauty photography and close-up still-life photography, the Ring Light has a 100mm diameter center opening large enough to accommodate almost any lens of any format camera, inlcuding 4” x 5” view cameras with digital backs. The Flashpoint 400 w/s Ring Light works off of AC power and will work off the Flashpoint Battery Pack, which is available as a separate accessory for 350 USD.



Flashpoint Ring Light Complete Kit 400 w/s Specifications:

• Power (Watt Seconds): 400

• Guide Number: 110′ or 35 meter

• Flash Duration: 1/400 to 1/1100

• Power Control: Full to 1/16

• Recycling Time: 1 to 4.5 seconds

• Dimensions: 290 x 216 x 89mm

• Weight: 1.5 Kg

• Fuse: 10 amps

• Color Temperature: 5000K +-100k

• Power Setting: Works off AC or optional battery

• Flash Triggering: manual, sync and slave

• Trigger Voltage: 5 volt

• Total Size with Reflector & Stand Mount: Central Aperture – 102mm



Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint Ring Light Complete Kit 400 w/s retails at 395 USD. It is compatible with the Flashpoint Battery Pack, which retails at 350 USD. Both products are available online at www.adorama.com or at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.



About Adorama

ADORAMA: More than a camera store.

Adorama is more than a camera store. It is one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers serving customers for over 30 years. Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to a global destination for photography and imaging. Adorama’s vast product offerings now encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab (AdoramaPix) and pro equipment rental (Adorama Rental Company) and its award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free Learning Resources for photographers.



Adorama is listed as Forbes.coms “Best of the Web,” Internet Retailers Top 100, and in Consumer Reports as a leading Photography & Electronic Retailer. Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



####