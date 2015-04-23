Comigo Boosts TV Viewer Engagement With New Games Center and WatchApps

At TV Connect 2015, Comigo Will Demonstrate How Pay-TV Operators Can Deliver a More Engaging Television Experience and Benefit From New Revenue Streams

YARKONA, Israel -- April 23, 2015 -- At TV Connect 2015, stand 19, Comigo will demonstrate new services for the pay-TV market designed to increase viewer engagement and boost operators' revenue streams. During the show, Comigo will launch its Games Center, an interactive gaming offering designed for the TV screen. Comigo will also show further expansion of its WatchApps family of interactive applications, allowing pay-TV operators to deliver an immersive and engaging experience to viewers, based on the content they are watching.

"The theme at this year's TV Connect is monetizing TV Everywhere, and that is exactly what we intend to demonstrate," said Motty Lentzitzky, CEO, Comigo. "Comigo offers a multiscreen platform which enables pay-TV operators to differentiate their services and excite their subscribers, and as a result enjoy new revenue streams. We welcome operators who are looking to set up a new TV service, or upgrade their existing one, to get a sneak peek of our cutting-edge Games Center and WatchApps, which bring new levels of interactivity and engagement to the TV experience."

The Games Center is an integral part of Comigo's home entertainment solution delivered via its HEVC/4K Android(TM)-based STB. Through the Games Center, operators can deliver a variety of interactive games to their subscribers, such as action, adventure, racing, strategy, and arcade, as well as multiplayer games, enabling viewers to socialize with friends. The games can be played either by using Comigo's Game Pad or the TV remote control.

In addition, Comigo will demonstrate an upgraded version of its WatchApps, an advanced content-related engagement solution. Comigo's WatchApps are now delivered via a fresh-looking user interface, improving user navigation and engagement. WatchApps include:

-Movie reviews

-Access to shows' Facebook and Twitter profiles

- "What to Watch": Comigo's personal and social recommendation

- "Who is Watching What?": allowing viewers to check what their friends are watching

-E-commerce

-Song detection

-Sports stats

-Most popular channels

The Engagement solution enables pay-TV operators to quickly develop, control, and roll out interactive applications ('WatchApps'), based on the content the viewer is watching, whether live TV, VOD, or Internet-based content, in a simple and non-intrusive way, to every screen. The Engagement solution is based on:

-an open SDK, designed to simplify the WatchApps development

-an admin tool that allows the operator to fully control and manage the WatchApps

-a presentation layer, which allows the viewer to access the relevant WatchApps and engage with content while watching it.

Leveraging Comigo's engagement solution and its games offering, pay-TV operators can gain a competitive advantage, increase the engagement of their subscribers and enjoy new revenue streams. To schedule an appointment with Comigo at TV Connect 2015, April 28-30, in London, please contact: Katrin.Melamed@comigo.com.

More information is available at www.comigo.com.

About Comigo (www.comigo.com)

Deployed worldwide, Comigo provides a platform designed for pay TV operators, enabling them to offer an exciting TV service that wows customers with an interactive, social, and personal TV viewing experience on any screen. With Comigo's holistic solution cloud-based technology, Android STBs, and mobile Apps (for Android and iOS Smartphones and Tablets) operators can quickly envision and roll out innovative services, generate new revenue streams, and increase customer engagement.

