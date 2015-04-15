T2 Computing Honored with Harmonic Special Achievement Award at the 2015 NAB Show

Las Vegas,April 14, 2015 – T2 Computing, Inc., an IT solutions company that provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software for the broadcast, post production, finance, retail, travel, publishing, advertising and hospitality sectors, is pleased to announce that the company has received an award for Special Achievement 2014 – North American Broadcast & Satellite (NABS) from Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure. The award was officially presented to the company at a ceremony during the 2015 NAB Show.

This award recognizes T2 Computing for going above and beyond in its sales efforts to achieve exceptional results for Harmonic. Special Achievement 2014 awards are based on overall revenue, customer growth, as well as special accomplishments honored through innovation, sales of complex solutions and strategic products, and marquee wins.

“This past year, T2 Computing showed tremendous commitment to Harmonic, which led to breakthrough success with a tier 1 broadcaster and, in doing so, demonstrated technical capability and acumen in sales and project management,” said Spencer Hodson, vice president of sales strategy, operations and enablement at Harmonic. “T2 Computing was key in demonstrating innovation with strategic products that resulted in marquee wins.”

“We are honored to be recognized by a leader in the industry such as Harmonic,” says Ian Ash, vice president of sales, T2 Computing, Inc. “A strong technical knowledge base is at the core of T2 Computing’s values. We take this award as confirmation that in the short time since T2’s inception, it is already well on its way to being known in the industry for its technical expertise.”

T2 Computing

T2 Computing is a unique IT solutions company that resolves a vast range of challenges leading companies face today. Through our highly experienced client team, the company provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software coupled with

world-class professional services. We specify, design, deploy and support solutions for the most complex workflows. For more information visit www.t2computing.com.