ChyronHego Appoints Carl Blandino as Chief Financial Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- March 24, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced the appointment of Carl Blandino as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO). Reporting directly to ChyronHego President and CEO Johan Apel, Blandino oversees the company's finance and business operations as ChyronHego continues to grow and dominate the global broadcast graphics market.

Just prior to joining ChyronHego, Blandino served as CFO of Diligent Board Member Services, creator of the Boardbooks software-as-a-service portal for organization board members. He also served previously as senior vice president and CFO at CashEdge Inc., a provider of risk management services to financial institutions. Under Blandino's fiscal management, CashEdge experienced a 94 percent revenue increase from 2007 to 2011, and he contributed to the company's successful acquisition by Fiserv in 2011. He also held CFO roles at other public and private companies, including Informed Medical Communications and Open Solutions Inc. With Blandino as CFO, Open Solutions Inc. completed a successful IPO in 2003 and a follow-on offering in 2004.

"Throughout his career, Carl has built a track record of keen business decisions that have improved operational efficiencies and driven shareholder value for the companies he's served," Apel said. "His expertise in applying corporate finance as an actionable business tool to increase company performance is a tremendous asset -- especially as we continue to build a world-class organization for the ChyronHego family of robust and powerful graphics solutions."

