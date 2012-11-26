VITEC VIDEOCOM TO DEMONSTRATE CAMERA PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT GV EXPO 2012

WASHINGTON, D.C., NOVEMBER 26, 2012 - Vitec Videocom, an operating division within the Vitec Group, will host a model working production environment at Government Video (GV) Expo 2012 (Booth 221). The display will showcase the latest camera-support solutions from the Vitec Videocom roster of brands, including Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec.

"Vitec Videocom prides itself on being a one-stop shop for a diverse range of camera accessory needs," says Matt Danilowicz, CEO, Vitec Videocom. "Attendees of GV Expo are invited to come by our booth for a hands-on demonstration of how all of our products, from lighting and prompting, to portable power, tripods and equipment carriers, work together seamlessly to offer professional broadcast and audio users in the Government sector a complete suite of solutions for all of their production needs."

The Vitec Videocom brands will have the following products on display during GV Expo:

Anton/Bauer:

A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), Anton/Bauer's new AB-HDRF system is a compact 5.8 GHz COFDM RF system offering the ability to transmit a robust HD signal over great distances without the need for an FCC license. Powered by Anton/Bauer batteries, its AB-HDTX transmitter sends its signal directly to the AB-HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the new handheld AB Direct VU COFDM diversity receiver/monitor, also developed by Anton/Bauer and IMT.

Also on display will be Anton/Bauer's DIONIC(r) HCX line of batteries for use with a variety of cameras. The latest addition to the DIONIC line, part of the company's Logic Series(r) of batteries, it has a 124 watt-hour capacity and the ability to sustain a 10 amp draw. The DIONIC HCX will run a 40 watt camera with a 20 watt light for two hours.

Autoscript:

Autoscript designed the new Enhanced Prompting Imaging Centre (EPIC) to help today's broadcasters do more with less equipment, an increasingly familiar scenario. The all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor simplifies studio equipment workflow and enables easier location prompting by allowing a single piece of equipment to do the work of two. Featuring an on-air talent screen built into the prompter display that flips down to offer the perfect viewing angle, the EPIC's simplified camera setup makes installation easier and more practical, particularly when on-air talent monitors are required on location.

Camera Corps:

Camera Corps, which was acquired by the Vitec Group this past April, will feature its Q-Ball HD/SD Infra Red pan-and-tilt camera system, an innovative, comprehensive HD/SD minicam system that incorporates a built-in 10x zoom optical lens and smooth accelerating pan/tilt motors in a sturdy, weatherproof aluminium sphere with a 4.5-inch/115mm diameter. Camera Corps will exhibit the Q-Ball to demonstrate how its products are a natural fit with Vinten Radamec's extensive range of robotics (see below).

Litepanels:

The newest fixture in the company's 1×1 LED panel series, the 1×1 LS is designed for users who do not require DMX control. The 1×1 LS offers the perfect combination of features found in the popular 1×1 at an entry-level price. 1x1 LS fixtures offer high-quality, visually accurate daylight-color-balanced output in either flood (50° beam) or spot (30° beam) patterns.

Litepanels will also display the Inca Series(tm) tungsten-balanced LED Fresnel fixtures, color-matched to incandescent tungsten lighting fixtures and available in four- and six-inch lens sizes; the Sola ENG flight kit and the high-output daylight balance Luma(tm).

Petrol Bags:

Petrol Bags will exhibit its Petrol Bags Liteporter professional carrier (PL2005), designed to transport and protect a Litepanels 1x1 LED light fixture. Also on display will be the company's new Large Deca Gear and Accessories Bag (PA1003), optimally designed to offer superior protection for delicate audio equipment and accessories both in transit and on location. This new bag ensures that contents are kept safe, secure, organized and accessible.

Sachtler:

Sachtler's ACE M tripod system is a camera support ideal for users of smaller HDV camcorders and video-enabled DSLR cameras. With a budget-friendly price/performance ratio, the ACE M supports a payload of up to 8.8 lbs (4 kg), yet is extremely lightweight, compact and durable, thanks to the special composite material of which it is made. The ACE M's new, patented SA-drag(tm) (Synchronized Actuated drag) guarantees Sachtler's familiar accuracy and repeatability.

The 75mm ACE L fluid head, the latest evolution of the Ace product line, will also be on display. In comparison to the popular Ace M, Ace L has an extended payload range of zero to six kilograms (0 to 13 lbs). This makes the new fluid head extremely versatile: whether filming with a lightweight video-enabled DSLR camera, a heavier rig with camera accessories, or a HDV camcorder. Seven steps make counterbalancing comfortable and quick. The new fluid head will be available with a choice of three different carbon-fiber tripods.

Joining the ACE system will be the FSB 6 MD tripod system, Video 18SBSF and FSB6 heads with Speed Lock tripods, DV12 head with Hot Pod tripod system, the Video 60 Plus system, and the FSB 8TT tripod system. Every individual tripod system designed by Sachtler is perfectly tuned to the different demands faced by camera operators, offering them the ideal combination of tripod, fluid head and accessories.

Vinten:

On display from Vinten will be its Vision blue and Vision blue5 pan-and-tilt head and tripod systems. Vision blue is designed to provide the experienced camera operator with professional support to match the extremely high performance of today's lightweight camcorders and DSLRs outfitted for video. For those using the latest generation of videography cameras, the Vision blue 5 offers the same superb functionality as the successful Vision blue system, but with a higher carrying capacity of 12.1 to 26.5 lbs (5.5kg to 12kg) at 100mm CofG.

Attendees will also have the chance to see the Vision 8AS and the Vision 250 pan-and-tilt heads. The Vision 8AS has been developed for professionals using the latest portable digital camera configurations. Designed to support the latest portable cameras complete with viewfinders, prompters and pan bar controls, the Vision 250 is becoming the standard in new studio production as well as OB/EFP applications. With a choice of easily changeable spherical or flat bases, the Vision 250 can be mounted on any pedestal or tripod, making it one of the most versatile heads in the range.

Vinten Radamec:

Vinten Radamec will exhibit its CP4 controller, an innovative, out-of-the-box control solution packaged with the company's recently released FHR-35, a next-generation pan-and-tilt head incorporating the Intelligent Control Engineering (ICE) protocol.

For more information about all of these products, as well as each brand's full line of offerings, attendees are invited to stop by the Vitec Videocom booth (221) during GV Expo 2012.