Imagine Products, Inc.and Sony Partner On New LTFS Archiving Solution

Imagine Products, Inc.™ and Sony [SNE] have partnered to bring a new archiving solution to Mac users. Imagine Products has created an LTFS archiving application, PreRoll Post™, to be used in conjunction with Sony’s Optical Disc Archive (ODA). This single user archiving solution uses USB 3.0 and checksum technology to deliver top-quality archiving results.

PreRoll Post is an LTFS archiving application that creates thumbs, proxies and rich metadata while backing up files and folders to multiple locations at once. It also utilizes checksum technology to ensure that the files and folders are copied 100 percent accurately. Users simply drag and drop files and folders into the queue for copying to the disc.

The Optical Disc Archive from Sony utilizes blu-ray discs to store large volumes of files safely and securely. The USB 3.0 drive plugs directly into compatible Mac computers and is ideal for long-term file protection and management. File and folders are stored on a 12-disc cartridge, for more than 18TB of uncompressed data with fast random file access.

“PreRoll Post builds upon Imagine’s expertise in easy to install and use media management software geared toward the media industry,” says Dan Montgomery, President of Imagine Products. “The ODA from Sony is really an incredible piece of hardware. It provides the user the ability to use the 12-disc cartridge function as a single unified volume. You combine that with PreRoll Post and you’re looking at a secure, reliable LTFS archiving solution.”

PreRoll Post MSRP $499 available atwww.imagineproducts.com

Optical Disc Archive (ODSD77U) MSRP $8,600 available at www.sony.com