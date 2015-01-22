QC Giant My Eye Media Implements Archimedia Atlas 4K/UHD Professional Media Player to View IMF 4K Packages

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Jan. 20, 2015 -- Archimedia Technology, a company whose equipment and applications bring precise multiformat viewing to the professional's desktop, TV, UHDTV, and infrastructure, announced that Hollywood quality control (QC) powerhouse My Eye Media has installed the Archimedia Atlas 4K/UHD professional media player for QC of theatrical releases and TV material created by the major studios. My Eye Media clients include Paramount Pictures, Netflix, 20th Century Fox, CBS, Disney, NBCUniversal, and Anchor Bay Entertainment.

"We have a well-earned reputation for catching issues that may exist in our clients' material before those issues make it to the viewing public. It's a job that requires an expert eye and the right tools -- tools that are continually challenged by format proliferation," said Steve Waugh, chief technology officer of My Eye Media. "Archimedia Atlas can play back an impressive number of file formats, and that versatility is critical because it means we don't waste critical R&D time determining optimal playback devices for a particular format. It's especially helpful on IMF 4K packages, which are becoming a common industry deliverable. The Archimedia Atlas ensures the quality of service our clients have come to expect from us."

My Eye Media uses the Archimedia Atlas 4K/UHD media player to play back A/V files it receives from clients, watching for myriad technical artifacts and technical anomalies that might exist in the content, such as audio sync, digital blocks, and compression artifacts from the transcoding process, and visual effects errors. Archimedia Atlas supports every major codec and file type in use today, including IMF, DPX, ProRes, XDCAM, and any number of MXF-wrapped files that My Eye Media receives on a regular basis. Importantly, it allows My Eye Media to view 4K files, which are becoming more prevalent but still lack professional media players to support them. Archimedia Atlas also supports SDI, so My Eye Media can simultaneously feed UHD TVs and SDI to its own existing SDI tools, such as encoders, VTRs, scopes, and monitors, and can also view and export deep technical metadata about the video. Archimedia Atlas is compatible with My Eye Media's existing machine controllers, which was one of My Eye Media's criteria when searching for a solution. Because of that compatibility, QC operators can control the player remotely. Archimedia Atlas can decode and play 4K IMF packages, giving My Eye Media the added ability to verify interoperability on multiple devices while also checking for artifacts.

"In QC and mastering, you need consistency," said My Eye Media Founder and CEO Michael Kadenacy. "Before we started using Archimedia Atlas, we certainly had the expertise and resources to use many tools in our work, but choosing different tools for different formats makes consistency very difficult and time-consuming to achieve. With Archimedia, we eliminated that problem."

The Archimedia Atlas 4K/UHD media player is specially designed for use in all frame sizes including UHD TV environments preloaded with the Archimedia Atlas software. Besides being far more affordable than dedicated (and often proprietary) players, Archimedia Atlas saves companies like My Eye Media the time and expense of building their own systems.

"Archimedia's tagline is 'Know when it's right,' and My Eye Media absolutely personifies what we mean," said Josef Marc, chief marketing officer of Archimedia. "In their trusted position in the industry, they achieve the highest standards, and their customers bring them the most important and most innovative formats. So to us, My Eye Media is the superuser we love to have in our corner as we develop our next products."

More information about Archimedia Atlas and other Archimedia products can be found at www.archimediatech.com.

About My Eye Media

My Eye Media is the leader in quality assurance, quality control, and testing of all formats of digital motion picture content. The company's deep understanding of the technical intricacies required for the digital landscape makes its work critical to major film studios, cable and satellite channels, streaming media providers, and content library owners. My Eye Media was founded in 2004 and is the most advanced and experienced digital-file testing company in the world. The company operates from its 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, headquartered in the heart of the postproduction district in Burbank, California. My Eye Media also manages a vast, global distributed workforce of technicians.

About Archimedia

Archimedia Technology specializes in the processing, conversion, and playback of mastering formats, including JPEG 2000 and HEVC, for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bring precise multiformat viewing to the professional's desktop, TV, UHDTV, and infrastructure. Archimedia's products fulfill a critical piece of the production and archival workflows, encapsulating complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats into practical solutions that give end users a new level of access to their assets. More information is available at www.archimediatech.com.

