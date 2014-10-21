Award-Winning Broadcast Journalist Frank Mottek to Host SMPTE 2014 Honors & Awards Ceremony

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Oct. 21, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that award-winning television and radio news anchor Frank Mottek will host the SMPTE 2014 Honors & Awards Ceremony, sponsored by IMAX with support from TV Pro Gear, Canon, and EIKI. The Oct. 23 evening event is being held in conjunction with the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2014) at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.

"Frank is the voice of business news in Southern California, and we're pleased that he'll be bringing his well-known sound and style to our Honors & Awards Ceremony," said Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE. "His long-time commitment to the broadcast industry and his award-winning reporting make him a wonderful fit for this ceremony, which recognizes individuals for their vision, ingenuity, perseverance, and dedication to the motion picture and television industries."

Mottek's career in broadcast journalism spans more than 30 years, and today he is on the air every day anchoring the Money News on the CBS all-news station in Los Angeles, KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO. He hosts the top-rated "KNX Business Hour" with business movers and shakers right after the closing bell on Wall Street. He also provides the business updates on CBS station KCAL9.

The numerous individual achievement awards garnered by Mottek include the Public Relations Society of America Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA) PRism Award for Outstanding News Professional in 2013 and the Golden Mike Award for Best Business and Consumer Reporting in 2011. He was part of the Emmy(R) Award-winning KTLA Morning News team in 2008 and part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning WTVJ-Miami team that covered Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Mottek also has served as an adjunct instructor at the University of Southern California (USC), teaching the news radio course he created for the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

The SMPTE 2014 Honors & Awards Ceremony begins at 7 p.m. in the Hollywood Ballroom on the mezzanine level of the Loews Hollywood Hotel. Tickets may be purchased along with SMPTE 2014 conference registration, which is available online at www.smpte2014.org.

Further information about SMPTE and its work is available at www.smpte.org.

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is the preeminent leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

The Society is sustained by more than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Post Alliance(R) (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-FrankMottek.jpg