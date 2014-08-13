Digigram's IBC2014 Product Lineup to Feature Low-Cost, High-Quality AQORD *LINK/LE Video-Over-IP Codec

MONTBONNOT, France -- Aug. 12, 2014 -- Digigram today announced that at IBC2014, it will demonstrate the new AQORD *LINK/LE codec designed to enable simple, cost-effective transport of high-quality video over IP networks, including fiber, xDSL, and satellite for program contribution applications. With an attractive price tag and the ability to serve either as an encoder or decoder, the easy-to-use AQORD *LINK/LE IP video codec lowers barriers to IP-based video transport without forcing users to compromise on video quality.

"IP video transport offers numerous business and operational benefits, and we have introduced the AQORD *LINK/LE in order to make these benefits accessible to a broader range of users and facilities," said Laurent Gros, video product manager at Digigram. "With this new product, which rounds out our video product range, we offer the high video quality for which our AQORD IP video codecs are known, as well as fundamental, hardware-based, low-latency encoding and streaming capabilities packaged in an uncomplicated design with straightforward configuration options."

The AQORD *LINK/LE codec is designed for video contribution in broadcast, live event, and IPTV distribution applications. Housed in a 19-inch encoder/decoder rack, the unit features SDI raw video I/O and network I/O for IP-based live streaming. Ready to use right out of the box with minimal configuration, this latest addition to Digigram's AQORD family allows users to begin streaming almost immediately. With both H.264 encoding or decoding capabilities, the AQORD *LINK/LE also gives users flexibility in system deployment.

Throughout IBC2014, Digigram's AQORD line of IP video codecs for contribution and AQILIM IP video codecs for over-the-top applications will be on display on stand 8.C51. The AQORD *LINK/LE will be available for shipping shortly after IBC2014 concludes.

More information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

