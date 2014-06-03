LUMINEX Announces New GigaCore 16RFO Tailored for Touring Applications

LUMINEX Network Intelligence has introduced the latest member of its product family, the GigaCore 16RFO Ethernet switch specially tailored for touring applications and designed with the input of key industry players. The Belgium-based developer of lighting control, pro audio and video data distribution equipment for the entertainment industry will showcase GigaCore 16RFO at InfoComm 2014 in its Booth C11447.

"We are very pleased to add this touring-friendly device to the GigaCore product line," says Hugo Larin, Director for LUMINEX Network Intelligence in America. "This no-compromise Ethernet switch is the result of feedback from the best users out there."

The unit brings all the advanced functionalities of the GigaCore Ethernet switch range to a custom touring package. The 2U-high device offers rugged optical connector options, including OpticalCon, which can be set at the front or rear of the unit, for a very flexible solution.

A full back up power supply is available for true redundancy at the power level. A redundant PoE supply kit is also available as an option.

"Front-end display, rugged connectors and the easiest managed switch interface on the market combine to make the GigaCore 16RFO the ideal companion for a stressless tour," Larin declares.

About LUMINEX

LUMINEX Network Intelligence was formed by Bart Swinnen and Jan Renckens as a branch of parent company LUMINEX Lighting Control Equipment nv, which has an extensive technical background in the lighting industry. LUMINEX Network Intelligence launched its successful Ethernet-DMX8 converter in 2004 when it ran 32 DMX lines at the Paralympics in Athens. Their complete DMX and Ethernet solutions range debuted at Siel 2005 in Paris.

