Telco Provider Síminn Announces New OTT Multiscreen Service With Broadpeak CDN and Streaming Solutions

RENNES, France -- Sept. 24, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that Icelandic telecommunications provider Síminn has chosen Broadpeak solutions to power a new OTT multiscreen service offering. Utilizing Broadpeak's BkS300 multiformat streaming video server managed by the BkM100 Mediator CDN manager, Síminn can cost-effectively deliver live and VOD content to a variety of devices, including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets, while ensuring a superior quality of service for customers. The new OTT multiscreen service is expected to launch later this year.

"Broadpeak's CDN solutions have been supporting our IPTV services for many years now, enabling Síminn subscribers to enjoy advanced features like VOD, catch-up TV, and network time-shifting, leveraging video servers deployed throughout our network," said Saevar Freyr Thrainsson, CEO, Síminn. "A combined CDN and streaming solution from Broadpeak significantly enhances our IPTV offering, providing us with the flexibility to deliver high-quality live and VOD content to our subscribers anytime, anywhere, on multiple screens, without making a significant capital investment on our network."

Broadpeak's BkS300 high-performance servers support a range of popular adaptive streaming formats, including Apple(R) HLS and Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, ensuring that viewers always receive the best video quality possible. Designed to streamline the delivery of video over managed or open Internet networks to any device, the servers are controlled by an existing Broadpeak BkM100 CDN Manager, enabling Síminn to seamlessly deliver both its IPTV and OTT multiscreen services using a unified CDN.

Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN Manager optimizes the delivery of Síminn's IPTV and OTT multiscreen services leveraging content popularity methods such as type of service and customer location. By continuously monitoring the popularity of video content based on usage patterns, it automatically pushes popular content to the edge of the servers, while keeping long-tail content on the larger central library, lowering Síminn's storage use and operating expenses. The comprehensive CDN solution is based on a flexible, scalable architecture, simplifying integration with the operator's third-party middleware platforms.

"As consumer demand for next-generation services like OTT multiscreen increases, telecommunications operators need a CDN and streaming solution that can support heavy video traffic without compromising quality of experience," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "We are proud to extend our partnership with a trailblazer like Síminn and help grow their initial IPTV VOD system into a full multiscreen CDN that will greatly benefit subscribers in Iceland."

