Swift, Wowza Bring Seamless Streaming to the World’s Most Isolated Locations

Remote content delivery specialist Swift is partnering with video streaming infrastructure provider Wowza to bring high-quality streaming to bandwidth-constrained, infrastructure-limited locales around the globe.

From Australian mining camps and offshore oil rigs to care homes for the elderly and defense installations, Swift is now able to provide content delivery to places previously unreachable. Using the Wowza Streaming Engine at the heart of its platform, Swift has developed a highly resilient, edge-powered architecture that enables live and on-demand video streaming, even in places with less than 1 Mbps of bandwidth and no on-site IT support.

“If a site has power, we can get them content,” said Swift Networks chief operating officer Aidan Sommerville.

Operating in harsh, remote and sensitive environments, Swift needed a platform that could deliver critical video services with minimal latency, zero downtime and no reliance on the public internet. Traditional streaming platforms simply couldn’t handle the job.

Swift deployed more than 150 localized Wowza Streaming Engine instances directly on-site, creating a distributed, edge-based CDN across Australia and beyond. This enables predictive content pre-caching, adaptive bitrate delivery and hybrid streaming incorporating DVB-T networks, allowing content to reach thousands of concurrent users, even during peak loads.

The solution also leverages custom set-top boxes built for ease of use, one-touch broadcasting for non-technical staff to live stream messages and a fully managed ISO 27001-certified infrastructure.

The Swift platform offers more than entertainment. In partnership with Beyond Blue, it delivers integrated mental health resources directly to remote users, supporting well-being in high-stress environments. In elder care, the system offers chapel services, live family broadcasts and simplified interfaces to improve connection and reduce agitation.

Working with Chevron, Shell and other major operators, Swift adapted its platform for offshore use, optimizing for satellite connectivity and extreme redundancy. Pre-deployment labs simulate vessel conditions, ensuring reliable performance at sea.