Viaccess-Orca IBC2013 Exhibitor Preview

At IBC2013, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will address the key challenges facing the pay-TV industry, including the need for effective anti-piracy security, TV Everywhere (TVE), and hybrid television solutions.

Armed with Viaccess-Orca's end-to-end, engagement, and security solutions, broadcasters and content service providers can securely deliver an immersive experience to users on any screen.

Key Products and Technology Demos

TV Everywhere (TVE) Solution

At IBC2013, Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its end-to-end multiscreen TV Everywhere (TVE) solution, designed to enrich the user experience. Utilizing the solution, operators can securely deliver live, VOD, and catch-up TV content on any network via any screen in order to expand their service offerings, monetize multiscreen TV services, quickly respond to market demands, and increase subscriber loyalty. Leveraging the cloud, content delivery is further optimized, enabling operators to deploy new and engaging services at a much faster time to market, thus reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

A key highlight of the demonstration will be the platform's new user interface, through which subscribers can easily discover compelling applications and television content. The new user interface will be shown on multiple devices at the stand, including an iPad(R), Android(TM) tablet, and TV screen.

The TVE demo will also highlight Viaccess-Orca's COMPASS content discovery platform and DEEP (Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform). COMPASS provides operators with a complete platform for reporting, analytics, and control of content discovery. Relying on a combination of sophisticated algorithms, it offers subscribers personalized content recommendations, optimizing the television experience. Through DEEP, operators can generate enriched metadata and offer users additional content related to what they're already consuming. This enables operators to support new business models such as targeted advertising and branding. DEEP content is presented in a unique magazine-style format, which is populated automatically.

DEEP Demonstration

At IBC2013, the company will also conduct a stand-alone demonstration of DEEP on a handheld tablet device, synchronized with the TV screen. Viaccess-Orca's DEEP dramatically enhances TV viewing. Through an intuitive user interface, DEEP enables television viewers to browse thousands of unique digital magazines about movies, TV shows, actors, and themes related to the video content in the provider's catalog or program guide. After automatically identifying the most engaging topics related to the content, DEEP presents it in a familiar, user-friendly magazine-style format that is viewable on tablet devices for an unparalleled second-screen television experience.

DEEP supports the entire television experience, from the discovery process prior to viewing TV content, through the interaction and engagement stage while viewing, and finally to the exploration phase once the program is over, enabling service providers to deliver targeted advertising content to viewers and increase their revenue streams.

Hybrid TV Solution

At IBC2013 Viaccess-Orca will introduce a new hybrid television solution that combines its HbbTV platform and Embedded Conditional Access System (CAS). Designed to simplify the transition from analog to digital, the new solution ensures a high level of content protection via cardless security while providing an unmatched layer of interactivity guaranteed to increase viewer engagement. Using the turnkey platform, broadcasters can significantly extend their traditional broadcast services without investing in a new backend solution to protect their revenue streams and increase ARPU.

Built on top of the company's Embedded CAS, Viaccess-Orca's hybrid TV solution enables content service providers to seamlessly deploy services such as over-the-top (OTT), VOD, catch-up TV, e-news, shopping, and more. Leveraging the HbbTV standard, providers can offer next-generation EPG and social TV services, connected TVs, and control set-top boxes via a single, web-based user interface. The scalable solution can handle thousands to millions of subscribers, easily adapting to an operator's specific business requirements. A wide variety of business models are supported, including subscription-based, prepaid, and pay-per-view.

Eye on Piracy

With the advent of multinetwork content delivery and multiscreen content consumption, content service providers need to embrace intelligent security solutions that will enable them to sustain their investments in content and build a foundation for engaging customer experiences. Viaccess-Orca's new anti-piracy platform helps content service providers protect their TV services, as well as discover new forms of piracy on a variety of platforms (e.g., Web, peer-to-peer networks, etc.), by providing smart analysis of pirated content. The comprehensive platform includes a suite of services targeting live event monitoring, such as major sports matches and reality shows, monitoring VOD content on illegal sites, monitoring illegitimate peer-to-peer activity, and managing website black lists for content service providers.

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

