Harmonic Unveils New Capabilities for Its Live Sports Streaming Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced a series of improvements to its live sports streaming solution that the company said will improve fan engagement, protect sports content against piracy and maximize monetization for service providers and sports broadcasters.

Comprised of VOS®360 Media SaaS and VOS360 Ad SaaS, Harmonic's cloud-native streaming solution is designed to transform sports viewing experiences through such advanced features as geo-synced low latency, interactive multiview, real-time AI-driven highlight creation, robust anti-piracy safeguards and in-stream advertising.

Harmonic will be showcasing the solution at IBC2025.

"The latest advancements to our live sports streaming solution redefine the playbook for next-gen fan experiences," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, solutions and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. "As a leading technology provider in live sports streaming, we continue to invest in meaningful enhancements such as low-latency streaming and seamless redundancy. We are also expanding our ecosystem through partner integrations. These efforts enable service providers and sports broadcasters to deliver more immersive and engaging fan experiences while protecting premium assets and driving new revenue."

Harmonic described its key features as follows:

Delivering Next-Gen Sports Streaming with Low Latency. Harmonic's live sports streaming solution enables service providers and sports broadcasters to deliver low-latency streams while maintaining a geo-redundant architecture with seamless failover. By overcoming key technical barriers, the solution enables synchronized delivery of low-latency streams from two redundant VOS360 platforms. This is a significant advancement for the video industry, enabling sub-five-second latency without compromising reliability.

Transforming Fan Engagement with Multiview and AI-Driven Highlight Creation. Harmonic is partnering with industry-leading technology providers Skreens and VisualOn to offer engaging multiview experiences on its live sports streaming solution. Leveraging advanced multiview capabilities, fans can watch and interact with multiple live games on the same screen.

Harmonic's live sports streaming solution elevates fan engagement by enabling automatic scene detection and analysis as well as AI-driven sports clipping for real-time highlight creation.

Reducing Sports Piracy through CDN and Watermarking Integrations. Harmonic is combatting sports piracy by integrating sophisticated anti-piracy features, including forensic watermarking and geo-blocking, on its live sports streaming solution. The solution features CDN-level authentication and access control services, as well as dynamic watermarking services provided by key technology vendors, allowing content providers to quickly identify piracy sources and stop content restreaming.

Unlocking New Revenue Streams with In-Stream Advertising. Harmonic's live sports streaming solution provides in-stream advertising through server-side insertion of new addressable ad formats such as double-box and dynamic L-bars. The in-stream ads can be strategically placed at high- and low-action moments of the game. This is achieved through automated triggering from external data feeds, via manual operation or with AI-enhanced automatic ad triggering. Dynamic integration of in-stream ads within live programming preserves viewer engagement, amplifies brand awareness and maximizes monetization opportunities for sports publishers.

Harmonic will demonstrate its innovative live sports streaming solution at IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 in booth 1.B20. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/ibc/ .

More information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .