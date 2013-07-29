Bexel Broadens Equipment Offerings with New Dealer Partnerships

(BURBANK, CA) Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has expanded its new equipment offerings of high-end video and audio products. Bexel's Technical Sales & Solutions (TSS) business segment is now the first authorized U.S. reseller of Lawo, and has added five new product lines, including: Lawo's V_pro8 video processors, AJA acquisition/edit/conversion products, Grass Valley production solutions, Harris Broadcast, and Panasonic professional video products and displays. These brands join over 200 products available from Bexel TSS to the broadcast and production segments of the industry.

These products will also be incorporated into Bexel's Engineered Systems & Solutions (ESS) business segment, which designs and implements solutions for the broadcast industry, including systems integration, fiber, engineering expertise, and technical production support.

"This strengthening of inventory and manufacturing relationships builds on Bexel's long history of supporting the broadcast industry with new and pre-owned equipment for purchase or rental," says Bexel President and General Manager Halid Hatic. "These new partnerships make it possible for content creators and production pros to leverage Bexel's wide-range of offerings for all their needs."

As the first certified reseller for Lawo's new V_pro8 video processor in the U.S., Bexel is able to provide robust features for the video engineer in a small 1RU form factor. The V_pro8 combines a number of different tasks into one tool, including eight 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels with frame synchronization, variable video and audio delays, and 128 audio channels via MADI or RAVENNA for embedding, de-embedding and shuffling.

Additionally, the V_pro8 offers high-quality up/down/cross and AR conversion, RGB color correction with Proc Amp and quadsplit monitoring including waveform and vectorscope display as supplementary options. All features are configured via an intuitive html5-based touch user interface.

"At Bexel, we pride ourselves on knowing how video and audio products service the broadcast and engineering needs of the community, because we rent and integrate systems all the time," adds Joyce Bente, director of sales, Bexel TSS. "We don't just sell equipment; we use it in real-world environments, offering our customers unmatched expertise about product performance."

After working with AJA for many years, Bexel TSS now offers the complete Ki Pro Family of file-based recording and playback devices, Io Family hardware and software for on-set editorial and graphics capabilities, KONA cards, and conversion solutions. According to Bente, the Ki Pro recorders have become a go-to product for file-based recordings due to their easy file compatibility for editing.

Grass Valley brings broadcast technology to teleproduction facilities, independent video professionals, and emerging content creators and distributors. Bexel represents their full line of cameras, switchers, converters, servers, replay systems and other tools for broadcast, sports and venue applications.

For nearly 100 years, Harris Broadcast has been a leading source for professional audio and video equipment for the broadcast industry. Bexel now offers their portfolio of automation products, editing systems, networking and encoding, servers, and signal processing solutions.

Panasonic offers a range of professional video solutions. This wide selection of gear provides Bexel's customers with comprehensive equipment from camcorders and camera systems, to mixers, switchers, video recorders, displays and digital media. From ENG and field production to the studio, Bente notes that Panasonic's advanced solutions complement a plethora of sports, news, and entertainment equipment needs.

Bexel is also the exclusive U.S. distributor of TSL and SoundField audio products. As part of the Vitec Group of companies, Bexel has access to a wide range of industry standard product lines including Anton/Bauer, Vinten, Litepanels, Sachtler and Petrol Bags. Additionally, Bexel TSS offers its own line of intercom and audio products made in house under the Bexel ASG business segment.

About Bexel TSS

Bexel Technical Sales & Solutions (TSS), a business segment of Bexel Broadcast Services, a Vitec Group Brand, has offered the latest new and pre-owned professional broadcast video and audio products since 1991. Over the years, Bexel TSS has expanded to include exclusive dealerships with top-of-the-line manufacturers. The company is the exclusive U.S. distributor of TSL and SoundField audio products, as well as the only U.S. dealer for Lawo. As part of the Vitec Group of companies, Bexel has access to a wide range of industry standard product lines including Anton/Bauer, Vinten, Litepanels, Sachtler and Petrol Bags. Bexel TSS also offers its own line of intercom and audio products made in house under the Bexel ASG brand. Bexel's specialists offer product training and support before and after the sale, as well as in-house equipment maintenance and repair. In an effort to supply the broadcast industry with unequaled service and product solutions at exceptional prices, Bexel TSS represents over 200 product lines, including AJA, Canon, Clear-Com, DiGiCo, Evertz, Fujinon, Grass Valley, Harris, Lawo, Lectrosonics, Panasonic, Sennheiser, and TSL/Soundfield, among many others.

For more information about Bexel, visit www.bexel.com, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

# # #

Media Contact:

Christine Purse or Sally Christgau

ignite strategic communications

818-980-3473