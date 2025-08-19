Videndum Readies For IBC2025 With Products From Multiple Brands

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, U.K.—Videndum will highlight the latest developments from its broad range of product brands, such as Anton/Bauer’s EDEN clean-energy alternative to traditional batteries and generator setups, during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The Anton/Bauer EDEN solution is designed for high-performance production environments and integrates seamlessly with existing workflows, offering quiet, emissions-free operation. Well-suited for on-location and studio shoots, EDEN is available in multiple configurations, including standalone units and rack-mounted solutions.

Other Videndum brand developments include:

Autocue Pioneer, presenting the Pioneer Series of customizable prompting solutions built around speed, simplicity and sustainability. Pioneer Series features an adjustable mounting kit for faster, easier setup and balancing, and high-brightness monitors that remain visible in any lighting.

Autoscript will feature Autoscript Voice, an advanced voice automation feature for WinPlus-IP. Integrating intelligent speech recognition, it enables hands-free prompting control in studios and control rooms.

Litepanels will highlight the Astra IP LED panel that combines the signature output quality of the Astra series with IP65-rated durability. Weather-resistant and ruggedized, the Astra IP LED panel is well-suited to exterior shoots and wet locations. Litpanels will also highlight its Gemini 2x1 lightweight RGBWW hard panel and Studio X LED Fresnels.

Manfrotto will feature the Manfrotto 500X compact, versatile fluid video head designed for smooth, professional camera movement in a lightweight form factor. Manfrotto will also showcase the ONE Hybrid tripod for creators who need to capture both photos and cinematic video on their mirrorless cameras without carrying two tripods.

OConnor will showcase the 2575E Platinum Edition fluid head with refinements, including a stainless-steel center lock, lightweight carbon fiber cover and redesigned platform release mechanism, and the Ultimate 1040 paired with the Flowtech100 tripod.

Rycote will showcase the Cyclone microphone windshield and shock mount combining advanced wind-noise reduction with shock isolation; the Modular Windshield Kit, including a Modular Suspension, Windshield, and Windjammer, designed for professionals requiring customizable wind and shock isolation; and Nano Shield Kit in a superior wind and shock isolation in a compact form.

Sachtler will feature the Ace Mk II, its latest evolution of its lightweight Ace fluid head systems. Available in Ace M Mk II and Ace XL Mk II versions, the range provides smooth drag and reliable counterbalance in a compact package. The Ace M Mk II is suited to cameras up to 8.8 pounds (4 kg), while the Ace XL Mk II supports rigs up to 17.6 pounds (8 kg).

Vinten will showcase VEGA, its next-generation robotic control system engineered for precision, intelligence and creative flexibility. VEGA combines exceptional on-air motion quality with AI-driven talent tracking and automatic shot reframing as well as integrated speech recognition, which allows presenters and operators to control robotic cameras.

See Videndum brands at IBC2025 Stand 13.A05.

