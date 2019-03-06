The Switch to Launch eSports Offering and Sponsor NAB’s “Esports Experience” at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS — March 6, 2019 — The Switch, a global leader of managed, private cloud services that enhances live video productions anywhere in the world, has announced it will formally launch The Switch eSports™ at this year’s 2019 NAB Show (Booth SU3714). The Switch eSports™, which integrates eSports production, transmission and distribution from anywhere in the world, is the latest addition to The Switch’s managed, private cloud services for linear and streaming broadcasters around the globe. In addition to the launch of this innovative, new product suite, The Switch will sponsor the “Esports Experience,” the NAB Show’s first eSports pavilion located in the North Hall (N1921), which will highlight the technology behind eSports production, brand building initiatives and monetization strategies in what is the fastest growing segment of the entertainment industry.

The Switch eSports combines highly-valuable elements of The Switch’s global transmission network, including its dedicated connections to the world’s leading content producers and distributors, with The Switch Digital Connect™, the company’s digital media distribution service, and the company’s extensive remote production capabilities. By utilizing The Switch eSports™, game organizers, publishers and distributors can seamlessly and effortlessly produce and distribute their content to linear and streaming services across the globe.

“The Switch brings a tremendous amount of value to eSports production and distribution because our private, cloud network enables producers to have higher broadcast quality and lower latency, with greater security over their content than the public internet or IP providers,” said Keith Buckley, President and CEO of The Switch. “However, the real value of The Switch is our ability to seamlessly connect a live gaming or eSports producer from anywhere in the world onto The Switch network, enabling them to then utilize all services of The Switch, including The Switch At-Home™, The Switch’s 10 studios across the U.S. and in London, and our dedicated connections to more than 800 of the world’s leading content producers and distributors, including the leading digital platforms.”

Within NAB’s “Esports Experience,” eSports producers, and those in the gaming community will have the opportunity to engage with The Switch in its booth and meeting area. In its booth, The Switch plans to unveil its eSports pop-in-a-box, which enables production and transmission workflows from virtually anywhere gaming is occurring.

Additionally, The Switch will lead three sessions detailing its value proposition and experience in eSports at N419, these include: Managing Your Content for the Global Audience on Monday, April 8 from 3-3:30PM, eSports Today, an Evolution on Tuesday, April 9 from 10:15-10:30AM, and Beyond IP: Securing and Streaming Your Content on Tuesday, April 9 from 11:30-12PM.

The “Esports Experience” will also include live gaming, a built-in recording studio in which CheckPoint XP, a popular gaming radio show will be conducting live interviews from the space, and will feature prominent gaming personalities such as Jonathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel.

For more information on The Switch eSports, the “Esports Experience,” or The Switch at NAB, please visit: www.theswitch.tv/nab.

About The Switch

The Switch provides a managed, private cloud service that enhances live video production anywhere in the world. The company offers a scalable broadcast production and transmission platform that puts control exactly where the customer needs it: in their facilities, at The Switch or both. The Switch connects over 800 of the world’s largest content producers and distributors to each other and to professional sports and event venues and provides a unique meet-me point for seamlessly connecting media outlets, streaming platforms and Web services.