SSIMWAVE Adds Tech Talent to Drive New Video QoE Capabilities

Waterloo, ON, Canada, June 25, 2019 – SSIMWAVE®, an innovator in the science of perceptual video quality measurement, today announced the hiring of Dr. Kalyan Goswami and Waqas Malik to help drive the continued development of the SSIMPLUS™ quality of experience system.

Goswami, who joins SSIMWAVE as Solutions Architect, will work across SSIMWAVE’s research, product and sales teams, spearheading design of breakthrough video quality assessment algorithms and ensuring alignment between product direction and customer needs. Malik joins as Product Strategy Architect and will work to optimize the ability of SSIMWAVE’s SSIMPLUS™ system to address customer pain points across live, VOD and cDVR delivery chains (end-to-end) in an effective manner.

“Akamai’s recent ‘What Does Good Look Like?’ white paper clearly spells out the importance SSIMWAVE plays in driving video quality, viewer satisfaction and subscriber retention,” said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO of SSIMWAVE. “Our ongoing investment in new talent fortifies the ability of SSIMPLUS and our Subscriber Score™ to deliver metrics and insights that can make video better and improve our customers’ bottom lines.”

In his previous position with MulticoreWare, Dr. Goswami headed an engineering team whose mission it was to improve the performance and quality of the company’s x265 codec product. Prior to MulticoreWare, he conducted post-doctoral research in the areas of Video Quality Assessment and Video Quality Enhancement for the Broadcasting and Media Research Laboratory of the Electronics and Telecommunication Research Institute in South Korea. He also has served as a research consultant for the Indian Institute of Technology’s (IIT Kgp) Advanced VLSI Design Laboratory. He earned a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering from Sunmoon University in South Korea, where his thesis was “Fast HEVC Encoder Design Using MCMC Algorithm and Bayesian Classifier.”

Malik most recently was with Rogers Communications, where he served as an OSS Technical Expert and as an architect of Network Diagnostic Tools for IPTV and legacy platforms. Among his responsibilities was the design of monitoring system and network surveillance solutions for both wireless and wireline. This included the orchestration, deployment and integration of probes and diagnostic tools within the service delivery chain. He holds a Master of Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo.