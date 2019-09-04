Miller Launches CiNX, New Line of Cinema Fluid Heads, at IBC

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 4, 2019 — At IBC 2019, Miller Tripods Ltd., a leader in the production of innovative camera support solutions, will introduce its new line of CiNX Fluid Heads. Available in three variations (CiNX 3, CiNX 5 and CiNX 7), the lightweight and durable fluid heads are packed with features designed to meet all the needs of cinematographers at an affordable price. The wide payload range of Miller’s new CiNX Fluid Heads enables accurate counterbalance of multiple camera sizes, lenses and accessories—increasing the flexibility of use. Miller Tripods will be co-exhibiting with Egripment throughout the show (Stand 12.A21).

“We are excited to introduce Miller’s new line of fluid heads catered to the needs of our cinema customers,” says Charles Montesin, Director of Global Sales and Marketing, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “For today’s versatile shooter, the transition from larger to smaller payloads has never been easier. With CiNX Fluid Heads, users can seamlessly re-rig faster than ever before, considerably improving their workflow.”

With a payload range from 1kg (2.2lbs) to 19kg (41.8lbs), the new CiNX 3 is ideal for meeting the needs of cinematographers with lighter rigs, requiring less pan and tilt drag (5+0 positions). The second variation, Miller’s new CiNX 5 fluid head has a payload range of 2kg (4.4lbs) up to 21kg (46.2lbs) and pan and tilt drag, 7+0 positions—ideal for lighter rigs that require more pan and tilt positions. Last but never least, the CiNX 7 is the ultimate fluid head for heavier rigs that require more positions of pan and tilt drag, with a larger payload range of 6kg (13.2lbs) to 25kg (55.1lbs) and pan and tilt drag, 7+0 positions.

A key feature of the CiNX series is Miller’s patented 16 CB Plus technology—a unique sequential counterbalance design resulting in accurate and rapid setup. With 16 positions of counterbalance, the new series provides very fine, repeatable balance, which is ideal for cinematographers requiring frequent and fast re-rigging.

All members of Miller’s new fluid head lineup feature a sideload platform, with safety lock, which enables the rapid deployment of countless sizes of camera rigs, as well as an extended camera plate range of movement to balance front-heavy setups. Additional features of CiNX Fluid Heads include large brake lock levers and a single heavy-duty telescopic pan-handle, with an optional second pan handle mount for increased control. As standard, CiNX heads come with a 100mm claw ball, which can be replaced with a 150mm claw ball or a Mitchell base enabling the use of almost any tripod.

To ensure smooth capture, the CiNX range deploys a fluid drag system, with smooth start and soft stop technology, and balanced diagonal transitions, as well as precise floating pan-tilt caliper locks to ensure bounce-free on-off performance. It also features illuminated bubble level and pan-tilt drag controls, making Miller’s new fluid heads an ideal solution for environments with limited light source. To further improve the user experience, the pan, tilt drag and counterbalance controls are all located at the back of the head in one location.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are in daily use in electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.