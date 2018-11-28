Legrand | AV Promotes Megan Knedler to Director of Marketing

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Nov. 28, 2018 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced that Megan Knedler has been appointed director of marketing. Knedler will be responsible for the Middle Atlantic brand marketing and for collaborating with her peers across Legrand | AV, which also includes the brands Chief, Vaddio, Da-Lite, Sanus, and Projecta. Prior to taking on her new role, Knedler served as director of product management — furniture for Middle Atlantic.

"Megan is a key member of our organization. She has a deep understanding of how the individual solutions in the Legrand | AV portfolio can fit together to build comprehensive solutions," said Mike Baker, GM/SVP of Middle Atlantic. "Now she's combining her deep industry knowledge to further our commitment to customers through enhanced marketing and customer experience efforts."

As director of product management for Middle Atlantic's furniture division, Knedler helped create the award winning, ADA-compliant L7 Series Lectern and the T5 Series Conference Table, expanded the C5 Series Credenza offering, and the soon-to-be-launched slim-profile C3 Series Credenza. She has also taught CTS-accredited courses at InfoComm. Previously, as director of marketing communications, she lent her marketing and product sales expertise to improving the company's digital experience via implementation of a new web experience and configuration tool, as well as improving the company's go-to-market strategies.

"Middle Atlantic has always been about what great systems are built on — continuing to innovate new possibilities to mount, support and power today's technology in form factors and price points that integrators need," said Knedler. "I am eager to expand our brand story with the launch of Legrand | AV and to give our customers the information, services, and solutions they need to deliver amazing AV experiences."

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

About Legrand | AV

The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of mounts, racks, video conferencing, screens, connectivity and display solutions enabling amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative solutions, sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio brands, are accessible through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global AV customers.

Legrand | AV is a Divison of Legrand which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

Image Caption: Megan Knedler, Director of Marketing for Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV

