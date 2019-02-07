GLOBECAST NAB 2019 SHOW PREVIEW - SU9910

New for NAB 2019 on booth SU9910, Globecast debuts Server Side Dynamic Ad Insertion (SSDAI), a groundbreaking, advertising insertion technology. SSDAI is changing the media landscape by dynamically detecting and substituting the broadcast ads with more personalized or targeted ads and is becoming the leading solution in premium over-the-top streaming video environments.

As part of a new partnership with SnifferCat® patented cloud-based technology, Globecast’s expanded offering allows media owners and their service providers the ability to automate and simplify their OTT migration by employing sophisticated automated cue point detection, ad insertion, channel scheduling and advanced data analytics.

The technology was designed to simplify and address market changes from consumer’s ever-evolving viewing habits. With no CAPEX infrastructure investments and virtually no learning curve for users, SSDAI is creating new revenue streams for content owners.

On Show at NAB

Platform and content protection with Business Continuity

Globecast’s Business Continuity services are comprised of disaster recovery, cyber threat protection and content protection. Globecast provides a range of disaster recovery solutions for channel playout and TV headends, from a simple loop of “evergreen” content, to a full mirror of the primary master control operation, keeping customer businesses running through all eventualities. Globecast creates bespoke packages for each customer, with either dedicated or shared solutions, on-premise or in the cloud.

With the increasing threat from both exposing content to the internet and also wider cyber-attacks, it’s critical today for broadcasters to both ensure hardware and site redundancy, plus content security. Cyber defense is integrated by design within the company’s Business Continuity service, with Globecast working with its sister company Orange Cyber Defense to provide solutions to help protect priority IT platforms (OTT, VOD and playout).

Globecast also provides content protection solutions: fingerprinting to identify and trace content; watermarking to identify the user and/or device; and encryption to protect content during transport. It can use the proven expertise of sister company Viaccess-Orca or Globecast can work with other content protection solutions if preferred.

Telco TV and Content Services

Globecast is also highlighting the latest advances in its telco services at NAB 2019. To help channels gain coverage with the world’s leading pay-TV and telco platforms, Globecast aggregates and distributes international TV channels and multicultural TV offers to platforms worldwide.

More than 150 TV channels are currently acquired, processed and delivered for broadcast, forming an important part of the line-up of pay-TV platforms worldwide, including tier one telco and cable operators. Globecast will highlight how it helps platforms to enhance the value of their line-up by increasing audience and revenue through services such as:

• Content licensing

• Channel acquisition, processing and delivery to broadcasters’ distribution network ingest point

• Compliance with local distribution regulation

• Marketing intelligence, channel packaging, pricing strategy and online and offline campaigns for these international channels